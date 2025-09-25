Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa has been named among the world's best places to relax by an Australian newspaper. Photo / Supplied

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

25 Sep, 2025 04:54 AM 2 mins to read

On The Up: Rotorua’s Wai Ariki spa named in world’s top 10 places to relax

Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa has been named among the world's best places to relax by an Australian newspaper. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua’s Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa has been named one of the world’s top 10 places to relax and rejuvenate in 2025.

The list was part of the Traveller Awards, published by Australian newspaper The Age on September 19.

Wai Ariki was placed alongside luxury retreats in destinations including Tokyo, Switzerland and Indonesia.

Wai Ariki general manager Debbie Robertson said it was an “amazing honour” to be included.