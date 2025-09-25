“For our small, beautiful little town to be included alongside those amazing establishments is great,” Robertson said.
The Traveller article highlighted how the Māori-led spa weaves Ngāti Whakaue culture with Rotorua’s geothermal heritage to create a wellness experience unique on the global stage.
“Forget your preconceptions about spas”, it advised readers, describing Wai Ariki as a luxurious journey that could leave visitors wanting to “extend the bliss for a few hours more”.
Robertson said the recognition reflected the responsibility Wai Ariki carried to honour and share Ngāti Whakaue’s pūrākau (stories) and the healing waters their ancestors had bathed in for generations.
Developed by Pukeroa Oruawhata Group, Wai Ariki opened in June 2023 on Rotorua’s lakefront and has won awards for its design and architecture.
Its signature experience, Te Whakaora, was a two-hour, multi-layered journey combining geothermal water, steam, mud and heat with Māori storytelling woven throughout.
Robertson said it was a physical and spiritual journey that left people “refreshed”.
Robertson said recognition from an Australian company would help attract more international visitors, particularly Australians – a “really important market” for Wai Ariki.
“It shows we have a world-class establishment right here on our doorstep.
“If we can attract more international travellers to New Zealand, and more importantly to Rotorua, it’s a success for the city.”
Discounted rates were available for Rotorua residents.
Taupō’s Huka Lodge was also highlighted in the Traveller Awards, winning the Reinvention Award after its $25 million facelift, and a spot on the magazine’s “best of the best” list for 2025.
In addition, the five-day cycling trip from Rotorua to Taupō offered by Christchurch-based tour operator Adventure South was named among the 10 best adventure holidays.
Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.