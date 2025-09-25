Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

On The Up: Rotorua’s Wai Ariki spa named in world’s top 10 places to relax

Annabel Reid
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa has been named among the world's best places to relax by an Australian newspaper. Photo / Supplied

Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa has been named among the world's best places to relax by an Australian newspaper. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua’s Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa has been named one of the world’s top 10 places to relax and rejuvenate in 2025.

The list was part of the Traveller Awards, published by Australian newspaper The Age on September 19.

Wai Ariki was placed alongside luxury retreats in destinations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save