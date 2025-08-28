Rankin said she loved the idea of placing a child’s voice at the centre of the novel.
Her teaching background fed into that choice. She taught in Rotorua and Marotiri, a rural community outside Taupō. At 17, Rankin volunteered as a teacher in Uganda, an experience she said shaped her personality and self-belief.
“Going to Uganda had literally been all I’d ever dreamed about since I was 8 years old,” Rankin said.
When she fell ill and a doctor sent her back to Scotland early, it felt like failure.
Rankin had been travelling her whole life to prove to herself she was not a failure.
Rankin said it was “really lovely” to share NZ’s landscapes with readers abroad.
“I really wanted to make you feel like when you’re reading it, you’re in the trees.”
She credits the support of her husband and Rotorua’s close-knit writing community with making the book possible.
Rankin is already halfway through her second thriller.
