New Zealand Red Cross retail director Talei Kitchingman said the charity previously managed the Urban Ore shop near the transfer station, in partnership with Rotorua Lakes Council and Smart Environment.

But with changes to the transfer station announced at the end of 2023, the shop had to close its doors and relocate.

It took until now to find new premises, which are not far from the old site. It’s at 14 Te Ngae Rd between Marist St Michael’s Rugby Club and the Rotorua Youth Centre, and opposite Woolworths.

Kitchingman said the new shop, in a building leased from the council, is on the road frontage, which meant it was more visible and accessible.

“We are hoping to see some familiar faces return to our shop once we’re open and our current team are incredibly excited to be getting back up and running.”

Kitchingman said the store still needed more volunteers to serve the community.

Volunteers need to commit to at least one three-hour shift a week.

On-the-job training is provided, with the opportunity to qualify for the Retail NZQA certificate in conjunction with Service IQ, which is free for volunteers.

For younger volunteers, Red Cross Shops can help those doing volunteer service as part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award.

Kitchingman said it was not just people the new shop needed. Good condition donations of pre-loved items, such as clothing, homewares and furniture, were also needed.

“Each year, Red Cross Shops find new homes for more than 2 million items that may otherwise have gone to landfill.”

Donated items can only be taken to the shop during store hours. Larger items can be collected free via the pick-up service, which can be booked by phoning (07) 347 8646.

The Rotorua Red Cross Shop will be open seven days a week from Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday, from 9am to 4pm.

