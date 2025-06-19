Advertisement
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

On The Up: Rotorua non-profit empowering rangatahi in tech wins at Matihiko Awards

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

From left, Te Ata Rikihana, project lead of fellow award-winner Match (Māoriland Tech Creative Hub), DNA rangatahi representative Te Mana Turner, DNA co-founder Nikolasa Biasiny-Tule, a DNA rangatahi representative, and DNA co-chief executive Potaua Biasiny-Tule.

A Rotorua non-profit has won a national award recognising its work to transform how rangatahi (youth) engage with technology.

The Digital Natives Academy (DNA) took home the Kaupapa Tōtara Award at the Matihiko Awards in Christchurch (Ōtautahi) on June 12.

The Matihiko Awards celebrate Māori excellence in digital and

