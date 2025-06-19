From left, Te Ata Rikihana, project lead of fellow award-winner Match (Māoriland Tech Creative Hub), DNA rangatahi representative Te Mana Turner, DNA co-founder Nikolasa Biasiny-Tule, a DNA rangatahi representative, and DNA co-chief executive Potaua Biasiny-Tule.
A Rotorua non-profit has won a national award recognising its work to transform how rangatahi (youth) engage with technology.
The Digital Natives Academy (DNA) took home the Kaupapa Tōtara Award at the Matihiko Awards in Christchurch (Ōtautahi) on June 12.
The Matihiko Awards celebrate Māori excellence in digital andtechnology, with the Kaupapa Tōtara Award given for long-term kaupapa and community-driven leadership in the digital and technology sectors.
DNA co-founder Nikolasa Biasiny-Tule said the award was particularly significant as the academy had never received one before.
“We just got a letter from a mother whose daughter goes here, and she was just completely overwhelmed and grateful for what we’ve been able to provide for her daughter - a safe place [where] she can be completely herself.”
When students found a sense of self and a place of belonging, “the learning and the living become easy”.
What made DNA unique was that culture was at the foundation of everything it did, Nikolasa said.
“For instance, we’ll teach a pepeha [introduction] to our younger kids, but we’ll use Photoshop to do it.”
She said that, like a pepeha, the design software had different layers.
It was about using digital tools to express who they were.
“She said I am my language. It’s how I dream and it’s how I am able to articulate the world.”
The same went for tangata whenua articulating themselves in digital spaces, and she hoped the next generation of Māori creators and technology stars would be “unapologetically themselves”.
Rotorua had a “bubbly undercurrent of creativity” and the region was “absolutely on the tech map”.
DNA opens enrolments for its next cohort intake on July 28.
Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.