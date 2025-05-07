There was no membership fee, and attendees paid an average of $5 per activity.

Parksyde in Rotorua is a dedicated facility for the social, recreational, health and educational needs of older people in Rotorua.

Skelton said it was heavily subsidised to ensure it was accessible for pensioners.

Apart from Skelton’s paid management position, the centre was run by 149 volunteers.

This included a librarian, cafe and kitchen helpers, receptionists, bankers, gardeners, people who mowed the lawns, and those who delivered the activities, she said.

“It allows people’s skills to be valued and gives opportunities to still be useful and not considered ‘redundant’ simply because of their age.”

More than 1000 people go to Parksyde on Tarewa Place every week for one of 45 activities on offer.

Skelton said there was a cafe on-site, which was open to anyone. If anyone was considering attending the centre, they could “just watch” before joining an activity if they preferred.

Parksyde has been operating since 2001 and is run by the Older Persons Community Centre Trust.

Funding came from renting out spaces in the building, fundraising events, and grants, Skelton said.

The centre is open to any Rotorua resident older than 55. The most common age range was 75 to 85, she said.

‘A sense of purpose to get you out of the house’

Jo-Anne La Grouw, 75, said she started volunteering at Parksyde about five years ago – her “forte” was coming up with fundraising ideas.

The last fundraiser was when members were asked to donate unwanted jewellery and scarves in November.

“We were absolutely inundated. So, we had a Christmas fair with that and we made $8000.”

She was also a relief receptionist.

Parksyde volunteers and attendees Floss Walters (left) and Jo-Anne La Grouw.

La Grouw attended Pilates and strength and balance classes, and was a “regular user” of the jigsaw and book libraries.

She enjoyed the “social connection” at Parksyde.

“It’s so important when you get older.”

La Grouw learned about Parksyde after being involved at the Rotorua Trust for 18 years.

The trust gave Parksyde regular funding for operational costs, she said.

About 12 months ago, she was asked to be on the Older Persons Community Centre Trust, which she was “only too happy” to do.

Floss Walters, 81, said she started volunteering at Parksyde as a receptionist about five years ago.

She “gradually eased” into doing exercise classes, including Pilates and strength and balance.

Walters said she enjoyed the “companionship” and “a sense of purpose to get you out of the house” from Parksyde.

“A lot of older people, we tend to stay in our own little backyards.

“It’s like a little gem that I think more people need to know about.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and the Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.