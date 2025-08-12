Advertisement
On The Up: NBA player Steven Adams hosts first Rotorua training camp

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Nearly 300 children from around Rotorua got the chance to train with NBA star Steven Adams today. Video / Kelly Makiha

She might have broken her collar bone at rugby on Saturday, but Kalei Newton wasn’t going to let that stop her training with NBA superstar Steven Adams.

The Ngongotahā Primary School 10-year-old was one of more than 500 children aged between 8 and 14 who rubbed shoulders with Rotorua-born

