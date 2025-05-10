Last year, the charity provided more than 25,000 pairs of pyjamas to children in need.

‘Huge’ need

Rotorua Kindness Collective co-ordinator Nancye Rewi told the Rotorua Daily Post the need for pyjamas was “huge” as many families were struggling due to the cost of living.

Rewi said she had heard from teachers about children “sleeping in garages”.

“There’s lots of families sharing one house to try and save money.”

Rewi said the smiles on children’s faces when they received pyjamas were “priceless”.

The Kindness Collective provided more than 25,000 pairs of pyjamas to children around the country last year. Photo / Supplied

“They’re so grateful and thankful, and they’re saying they don’t have to share pyjamas with their younger brother or their younger sister any more – that they have their own pair of warm pyjamas.”

Getting new pyjamas was “like Christmas for most kids”, she said.

“They get good nights’ sleeps as well because they’re not going to bed cold.

“If people can do something, let it be donating a warm pair of pyjamas to a kid in need.”

‘One less thing to worry about’

Tauranga Kindness Collective co-ordinator and early childhood education teacher Phillipa Patea said the PJ Project made “such a difference”.

“I’ve seen it now for the last three years really helping kids get through winter and giving parents one less thing to worry about.

“I work with kids every day and am out and about in my community all the time and am seeing a real struggle at the moment.”

From May 1 to June 24, people can drop off new pyjamas at their local Warehouse store in the PJ Project collection bins, and the Kindness Collective will distribute them to local kids who need them most. Photo / Supplied

Patea said whānau in Tauranga loved the PJ project.

“The kids are so excited to get their own pairs of jammies, and that they get to pick their favourite colours.

“They can have a better sleep, wake up more energised, go to school and get sick less often.”

Making a ‘meaningful difference’

In a press release, Kindness Collective founder and chief executive Sarah Page said the organisation heard “heartbreaking” stories every year from parents forced to choose between heating their homes or feeding their children.

“As temperatures drop, many find themselves in more vulnerable situations, constantly exposed to preventable winter illnesses – children share clothes, share beds and huddle together in the lounge for extra heat."

Page said the PJ Project was a tangible way the organisation could provide for families in need.

“If you are in a position to do so, please consider donating, because this truly does make a meaningful difference.”

The Warehouse Group Māori development and community lead Troy Rawhiti-Connell said every Kiwi child deserved to “have something snuggly to pop on at night to keep the cold away”.

“We’re proud to support the Kindness Collective in their difference-making mahi for families everywhere.”

The Warehouse stores are collecting pyjama donations from May 1 to June 24. The Warehouse, Noel Leeming and Warehouse Stationery are holding in-store fundraising across all their stores during May.

How to contribute

Donate $10 to the Kindness Collective and they will turn your donation into pairs of new winter pyjamas for a child in need (from May 1 to July 31).

Collect and donate pyjamas – Have your business, school or club collect PJs anytime between May and July. Register your business on the Kindness Collective website.

Drop off a pair of pyjamas at any of The Warehouse stores nationwide from May 1 to June 24.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and the Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.