The Kindness Collective has returned for its fourth year with its nationwide PJ Project, which provides warm pyjamas to children in need across 68 regions, cities, and towns in Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied
NZME has launched On The Up– a national campaign showcasing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. Megan Wilson speaks to two Bay of Plenty Kindness Collective co-ordinators who are collecting warm winter pyjamas for children in need.
As the days get colder and the cost of living bites, some families are forced to choose between heating their homes or feeding their children.
That is why getting a warm pair of new pyjamas is “like Christmas for most kids”.
The Kindness Collective has returned for its fourth year with its nationwide PJ Project, which provides warm pyjamas to children in need across 68 regions, cities, and towns in Aotearoa.
“They can have a better sleep, wake up more energised, go to school and get sick less often.”
Making a ‘meaningful difference’
In a press release, Kindness Collective founder and chief executive Sarah Page said the organisation heard “heartbreaking” stories every year from parents forced to choose between heating their homes or feeding their children.
“As temperatures drop, many find themselves in more vulnerable situations, constantly exposed to preventable winter illnesses – children share clothes, share beds and huddle together in the lounge for extra heat."
Page said the PJ Project was a tangible way the organisation could provide for families in need.
“If you are in a position to do so, please consider donating, because this truly does make a meaningful difference.”
The Warehouse Group Māori development and community lead Troy Rawhiti-Connell said every Kiwi child deserved to “have something snuggly to pop on at night to keep the cold away”.