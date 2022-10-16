A delicious recipe for spring is the potato and parsnip gnocchi. Photo / Olivia Moore

I first made gnocchi when I was 9, and it instantly became my favourite food.

I'd just bought a pasta recipe book on clearance, and as I flicked through I was drawn to a picture of a pasta I'd never seen before - puffy little pillows of dough. When I realised they were made with potatoes I was intrigued, and asked (probably begged) Mum if I could make them for dinner.

I found the process of making gnocchi fun; mashing the potatoes, working the dough, rolling and cutting, and of course making their signature grooves with the tines of a fork.

I created this recipe with spring in mind. The parsnip provides an earthy undertone, and the sauce really steals the show (nutty brown butter, soft leeks and the brightness of lemon); coating the gnocchi with a glossy sheen. This one's a winner!

Visit Olivia's website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Potato & Parsnip Gnocchi with Leek & Lemon Brown Butter

Serves 2-3

GNOCCHI

● 350g potatoes, cut into 4cm cubes

● 1 parsnip (100g), sliced into 2cm rounds and halved if large

● 125g flour

● 1 egg, lightly beaten

● ½ tsp salt

LEEK & LEMON BUTTER

● 100g butter, cubed

● 100g leeks (green part), sliced into 2cm strips

● 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

● 1-2 Tbsp lemon juice, plus zest, for garnish

● ½ tsp ground black pepper

● ¼ tsp salt

1. To make the gnocchi, boil potatoes and parsnip in a large pot of water until tender. Drain and cool. When cool enough to handle, remove the skins and discard.

2. Transfer to a bowl and mash until smooth.

3. On a clean work surface, tip flour into a mound and add mashed potato mixture on top. Create a well in the middle and pour in beaten egg. Sprinkle over salt.

4. Bring the mixture together first by working the egg into the potato, then gradually working your way out to the flour, until the mixture has come together to a dough. Add more flour as needed.

5. Lightly flour your work surface. Pinch off a tennis ball-sized piece of dough and gently roll into a log 2-3cm thick. Cut the log into 3cm pieces; these are your gnocchi. You can create grooves in each gnocchi by rolling along a fork or gnocchi board; though this is not necessary. Repeat with remaining dough.

6. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to the boil. Reduce heat to medium and gently add gnocchi, in batches (avoid overcrowding the pan - I cooked mine in about four batches). The gnocchi will float to the top when cooked; after 3-4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon.

7. Meanwhile, to make the sauce, melt butter in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until leek is soft and butter is lightly browned and fragrant.

8. Reduce heat to low and add gnocchi. Toss to fully coat in sauce, and continue to cook for 3-4 minutes until heated through. Remove from heat and stir through lemon juice, salt and pepper. Serve hot, sprinkled with lemon zest.