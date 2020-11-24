Ocean Swim Series more accessible to Rotorua locals

The Generation Homes Legend of the Lake was cancelled during lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua residents are being offered a discounted entry in the Banana Boat Ocean Swim Series which returns to Lake Tikitapu in March.

"We're offering a 25 per cent discount for the Generation Homes Legend of the Lake swim to make it easier for the local community to take part in the biggest swim in Rotorua," event director Scott Rice said.

"The Generation Homes Legend of the Lake event was the first event cancelled as we went into lockdown in March so we want to give something back to the Rotorua community."

The Generation Homes Legend of the Lake event is the only freshwater swim in the Banana Boat Ocean Swim Series and incorporates the New Zealand Secondary School Open Water Championship.

The school championship is open to anyone enrolled at a secondary school (Year 9 to 13) on the day of the event. National championship distances include 1.7km, 1000m and 500m swims and all swimmers are eligible for secondary school and Banana Boat Ocean Swim Series medals.

For the younger kids, the Banana Boat OceanKids event is open to children aged 7 to 10 years old and has 100m or 200m options.

The main event includes the 3.5km Round the Lake swim, and the shorter RotoVegas 1000m and 500m distances, plus an Amphibian event.

This sees swimmers tackle a 1.7km swim, then a 3.5km run around the lake before taking the plunge again with a 500m swim leg to finish.

Rice is excited about bringing the swim series back to Rotorua, and with the return of the national series in general with the first event, the Harcourts Cooper & Co Swim the Shore in Auckland on December 12.

"It's been a tough year for everyone and we hope these swims give people something really positive to aim for and, when they have finished, a real sense of satisfaction."

For more details on the Banana Boat Ocean Swim Series go to: oceanswim.co.nz