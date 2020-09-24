Voyager 2023 media awards
Obituary: Rotorua cricket legend Alan Long 'a true gentleman of the sport'

David Beck
By
4 mins to read
Rotorua cricket legend Alan Long at his beloved Smallbone Park. Photo / File

Most local sporting organisations have dedicated volunteers who are critical to their survival.

They are the people working behind the scenes, driven by pure passion for the sport and the thrill of seeing others participate.

