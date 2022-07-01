Former Taupō deputy mayor Christine McElwee has died, aged 75 years. Photo / NZME

Passion for her community and a strong will to stand up for what she believed in are the defining characteristics of Christine McElwee's legacy in Taupō.

The long-time Taupo advocate, historian and former local body politician died unexpectedly but peacefully, aged 75 years, at her Acacia Bay home. She is survived by daughter Tessa, partner Ian and grandchildren Hugh and Grace.

Christine Clare McElwee (July 22, 1946 to June 25, 2022) was elected five times as a Taupō District councillor from 1995 to 2010. During that time, she served twice as deputy mayor of Taupō. She fought relentlessly to uphold the area's district plan and special character, and to protect the natural environment. She was unapologetic for strongly representing local ratepayers' interests and demanding greater accountability and transparency.

Her nephew Cameron Brewer told the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald his aunt's legacy in Taupō was extensive.

"She took great pride in her community and she was always really involved," he says.

"She was someone with a lot of intelligence and devotion to her different roles. I was on the Auckland Council myself for a number of years and she was always a great role model and mentor to me."

Cameron says, as an aunt and a person, Christine was caring and always willing to give her time to others. Her involvement in a wide range of community groups and organisations was a testament to that.

"She will certainly be missed but she does leave a fantastic legacy, especially in Taupō where she served the community passionately for so many years."

As a resident of Acacia Bay for nearly 50 years, Christine was heavily involved in the Acacia Bay Residents Association and more recently was co-ordinator of the Acacia Bay History Project.

In 2013, along with the late John Parsons, she published Tribute to Western Bay, Lake Taupo – a book that explores the distinctive character and identity of the Western Bay, including documenting former Prime Minister Keith Holyoake's involvement in the development of Kinloch village.

After a lifetime of interest and involvement in horse racing, in 2015 she published Winning against the odds: the Taupo Racing Club's first fifty years, 1965-2015. It was commissioned by the local racing club and they entrusted her as one of their longest-standing members to accurately portray their colourful half-century as a country course.

As a Friends of the Museum member, Christine spotted an 1889 painting by Charles Decimus Barraud depicting Lake Taupō which was about to go under the hammer. She helped ensure the historic artwork was successfully purchased in 2018 for permanent display in the Taupo Museum.

In 1992 she co-authored, with local artist the late Val Raymond, Ngā marae o Ngāti Tūwharetoa: drawings of marae around Lake Taupō.

Earlier this year Christine worked as the curator of Transformation – a Taupō Museum exhibition of Val Raymond's life's work. She then helped to complete the artist's intended book Heritage Painting: Taupō-nui-a-Tia New Zealand, which has now been successfully published.

Born Christine Brewer, she grew up on St John's Hill in Whanganui and was head girl of Whanganui Girls' College. She went on to study geography at Victoria University and complete a Diploma in Teaching. For several years she was a secondary school teacher in Wellington and worked in London.

In 1975, she married Ray La Varis, who then became the National MP for Taupō (La Varis has since died). During the 1980s and 1990s, she was self-employed as a tourism marketing consultant. In 1991 she married Clayton McElwee, who died in April this year.

Current Taupō mayor David Trewavas paid tribute to Christine, who he worked alongside on the council for a number of years.

"She was never afraid to stand up for what she believed in and she achieved a lot during her time on the council and as deputy mayor.

"Her attendance was outstanding, she very rarely missed a meeting or workshop, and she always did a thorough job of researching items on the agenda."

David says Christine helped him out a lot when he started with the council and was always happy to give advice.