Roadworks and traffic on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

A stretch of road on Te Ngae Rd is scheduled to be closed at night for roadworks.

The work will start from this Sunday at 7.30pm on Ōwhata and Basley Rds, and includes installing ducting and streetlights, traffic light signals for the new pedestrian crossing, and constructing a median island.

During the closure, all eastbound traffic from central and southwest Rotorua, including heavy haulage, will need to turn left at Vaughan Rd and follow detours to the Ōwhata roundabout where it rejoins Te Ngae Rd, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) spokesperson Natasha Utting said in a statement.

“There may be some noise and vibration while this work is under way. However, the team will be working to keep this to a minimum,” Utting said.

NZTA expected work to be finished in mid-May. The road would be closed but access for all local residents and businesses would be maintained.

“The night closures allow our team to complete this work safely with less disruption to traffic.

“We ask people to take care when travelling through the site and detour routes, and follow all temporary traffic management signage, including reduced speed limits and any directions from our team,” Utting said.

NZTA also asked local road users to be aware day works are taking place on Vaughan Rd over a similar period and there may be changes to traffic management and the road layout.