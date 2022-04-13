Rotorua Marathon winner Michael Voss. Photo / NZME - Andrew Warner

A popular Rotorua sporting event has received a great boost, which helps it continue to thrive and encourage Kiwis to get active.

Athletics NZ has received a grant from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) of $160,970 for salaries and costs associated with the Rotorua Marathon.

The event is one of Aotearoa's most enduring sports participation events, with tens of thousands of runners and walkers having completed the 42.2km "lap of the lake" since its humble beginnings back in 1965.

The event is the oldest and most respected major marathon in New Zealand, and the longest-running major marathon in the southern hemisphere. It is in its 58th year in 2022.

The headline event is the full marathon, a single lap of Lake Rotorua, which caters for runners and walkers of all levels.

The event also provides an off-road half marathon (21km), as well as a 10km and 5.5km fun run option.

Annually more than 4000 entrants participate, with thousands of spectators and supporters on hand to cheer them on around the course and across the finish line.

The majority of runners and walkers travel from outside of Rotorua to participate in the event.

The half marathon start in 2019. Photo / File

The Rotorua Marathon is owned by Athletics New Zealand, a not-for-profit and the national governing body for athletics in New Zealand.

Athletics New Zealand commercial manager Jo Clark says the grant from NZCT will make a great difference to both the organisation and the Rotorua Marathon.

"Athletics New Zealand is a 'for purpose', rather than a 'for profit' organisation and our goal is to provide opportunities for all Kiwis to participate in athletics," says Jo.

"The grant will enable us to provide a safe, well organised and successful Rotorua Marathon, attracting new participants and encouraging people to become active.

"It will bring visitors into the region, with the majority of runners and walkers travelling to Rotorua for the event, and many opting to make a weekend of their visit with their family and friends."

Jo says the impact of NZCT's support extends beyond the Rotorua Marathon.

"It makes it possible for us to provide athletics participation opportunities for athletes of all ages and continue to grow the sport of athletics within New Zealand.

"We are incredibly grateful for NZCT for their commitment to helping Kiwis stay active and engage with their community through sport."