That’s right. A Year 12 student was given the reins to lead Rotorua Boys’ High School’s elite rugby team ahead of boys one to two years his senior.

But when he speaks, it’s clear he’s something a bit special.

Ask Te Ariki what changed in the team this year and these are his first words.

Rotorua skipper Te Ariki Rogers holding the Moascar Cup. Photo / Bruce Holloway

“I think it just starts with the off-field stuff to be honest – school work, making sure you’ve got a balanced lifestyle.”

He continues, refreshingly unprompted: “But the connection this year, the brotherhood is a different level. I found everyone loves each other, it’s such a community, such a positive environment.”

Rotorua Boys' High School First XV captain Te Ariki Rogers was strong in the lineouts, from where he scored one of his two tries in the finals.

He makes the school’s new rugby director, Hikawera Elliot, proud.

“Our captain is a shining example of leadership – uncompromising in his standards, humble, resilient, and driven."

As hard as it is to want to make this success story all about Te Ariki, that’s the last thing the humble teen would want.

There’s no doubt about it, the school’s First XV win last weekend against Feilding High School in Palmerston North was not only a team effort, it was a school one.

Rotorua Boys' High School's crowd support on finals day included two busloads of students and their school's drum squad.

Two busloads of supporters – including the school’s drum squad – were there to outnumber the hearty local fans and help the boys bring home the win 43-17.

It was essentially redemption for the Rotorua boys who came painstakingly close to achieving their goal of winning the Super 8 final a month earlier against Palmerston North Boys’ High School. The Super 8 is a central North Island school title that’s highly sought-after.

It was a heartbreaking opposition kick soaring through the posts in the final minute that stole their dream.

While you can still hear the pain in Te Ariki’s voice when he talks about that loss, he said ultimately it was the best thing that happened to the team.

“When they got that last kick, that was a really big change for us. We really wanted to win the Super 8. We were working all year to obviously gain that cup and we couldn’t.”

He said adversity had been their key to success.

“Without having those ups and downs, we wouldn’t be in the position we are today.”

Hikawera Elliot performs the All Blacks haka in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Te Ariki also flicked his eyes Elliot’s way when he talked about positive change this year.

“This fella has been a huge component in our team.”

It’s been a dream start for Elliot in the role he started this year, following 20 years playing professional rugby.

A former All Black, Hurricanes and Chiefs player, Elliot returned to New Zealand last year after seven years playing in France.

It was perfect timing for retiring principal Chris Grinter and his then deputy Rie Morris to shoulder-tap Elliot to take on the rugby academy.

Grinter, a hearty rugby man, left a legacy of not only leading the school for 33 years, but also discovering rugby great Jonah Lomu in his previous role at Wesley College.

Rotorua Boys' High School former principal of 33 years Chris Grinter. Photo / Andrew Warner

Under Grinter’s coaching prowess, Rotorua Boys’ won national secondary school championships in 1998, 2002 and 2003, then again in 2015 after his coaching tenure ended.

Grinter said he was impressed with Elliot’s coaching impact within the Chiefs’ development space and had, of course, known him as a professional player.

“When I heard he may be looking for an appointment, it seemed a very good fit, just as it has proven to be. So Hika actually was my last appointment for Raukura. Lucky last perhaps.”

Elliot said he took on the role because he knew Te Ariki and about half a dozen of the other boys, having coached them for the Chiefs Under-18 side last year.

Remarkably, Te Ariki was Elliot’s captain of that side – at only age 15.

“Coming into the role this year, I knew I had core lads I could work with in terms of that leadership, and that’s a really big thing for me in culture and in a winning culture as well.”

Rotorua Boys' High School Rugby Academy director Hikawera Elliot (left) and First XV captain Te Ariki Rogers hold the silverware after taking out the nationals. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Elliot talks a lot about building the boys’ rugby IQ.

“That’s the ability to see pictures on the rugby field and the ability to make decisions under pressure in the moment – the right decisions. When you have a higher rugby IQ, you tend to make better decisions.”

He said a higher rugby IQ allowed instincts to take over – like knowing what systems to use from set pieces – both on attack and defence.

“It’s about exposing them to pictures they might not be used to seeing so that when pressure comes on, and we’ve seen that a few times this year, we don’t crack under that pressure.”

He said that work had paid off after the team had been almost down and out a few times this year – including coming back from 28 points down to beat Hamilton Boys’ High School.

“That has always been the strength of this team this year, that belief in each other but also knowing we can stay in the fight.”

He said it was a great story for not only the school but for Rotorua.

Rotorua Boys' High School Rugby Academy director Hikawera Elliot and First XV captain Te Ariki Rogers. Photo / Kelly Makiha

“I read all the comments on social media and the community is just buzzing ... These are the success stories I want coming out of Rotorua for our community here. Having a staunch Māori school succeeding on a national level has been awesome for our community.”

Back on top

The 26-point winning margin over Feilding meant it was Rotorua’s most comprehensive final victory, bettering results in 1998, 2002, 2003 and 2015.

Rotorua Boys’ High School join Wesley College and Kelston Boys’ High School as five-time winners, beaten only by Hamilton Boys’ High School, who have won six times.

The 2015 Rotorua Boys’ High School team were led by Ngarimu Simpkins, who was coach of this year’s Whakarewarewa men’s Baywide Premiership champions.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.