Rohm Dixon and Karearea Bowden-McClutchie from Coffee Direct. Photo / Kristin Macfarlane





The New Zealand Māori Tourism chief executive has pledged $10,000 so the legacy of a coffee business run by two Rotorua teenagers can continue.

Rohm Dixon and Karearea Bowden-McClutchie, both 18, started Coffee Direct in 2021 as part of the Lion Foundation’s Young Enterprise Scheme - an initiative allowing students to set up and run a real business.

Coffee Direct serves teachers, support staff and students at Rotorua Boys’ High School. Customers order through a New Zealand-owned app called “On The Go”.

This month, the business won the National Excellence Award for Rangatahi Entrepreneur at the Young Enterprise Scheme National Awards 2022 at Te Papa in Wellington.

The award, which recognised how the company reflected Māori cultural aspects across its business and product, was presented by NZ Māori Tourism chief executive Pania Tyson-Nathan who, in a surprise announcement, pledged $10,000 to the company.

The money was for one of the initiatives Dixon and Bowden-McClutchie set up this year. Realising it was their last year of school, the boys wanted to leave behind a legacy for upcoming entrepreneurs and put 10 per cent of their net profit into a Raukura Rangatahi Fund.

The money from the fund would be used to set up capital for future young entrepreneurs at the school.

Dixon said winning the award was a great way to finish their final school year.

He said Coffee Direct had grown “dramatically” since they started the idea in 2021.

“We didn’t expect for it to grow this big.”

Dixon said their sales grew throughout 2021 and teachers loved the kaupapa behind it.

The team won regionals and came third at the national awards, which were held online last year due to Covid-19.

“But we knew that we could go bigger and better in 2022.”

This year, they increased their profits by introducing iced beverages to their menu, expanded to selling to students also, and selling coffee at Saturday school sport events.

“It was hectic.”

Dixon said the national awards were an “awesome experience” and he was humbled by the NZ Māori Tourism chief’s pledge towards their Raukura Rangatahi Fund.

“That was huge. It was quite exciting. It means we can continue to give back to the community and the school for years to come. The extra amount will play a huge part in that.”

Dixon said he was “immensely proud” of what he and business partner Bowden-McClutchie had achieved.

“We never expected this. We thought it was just a way to make some money while at school then all of a sudden we were put on the national stage.

“It is huge being able to represent ourselves, our school, and rangatahi Māori. It is showcasing what rangatahi Māori can do within this world of commerce.”

Dixon was heading to Otago university in 2023 and planned to study commerce, finance, and te reo Māori, while Bowden-McClutchie will study finance and accounting at Auckland University of Technology.

Their advice to upcoming business students was to “keep moving, keep growing”.

“There are no limits to wanting to achieve your dreams. Take every opportunity that comes your way.”

Rotorua Boys’ High School business studies teacher Joseph Burke said it was “crazy” how successful the business had been.

“It is just coffee, something so simple but so powerful,” he said.

“These boys would come to school an hour and a half early to run their business.

“It is so cool. I am just so glad to see the boys build their own success. They are real go-getters.”

Burke said their success had and would inspire other business students.

“They can see the work that you put in can have crazy rewards. They can see that first-hand.”

More students were signing up to be part of the enterprise scheme, he said.

“We are seeing more innovative ideas. These boys are really pushing the boundaries.”

Burke said the Raukura Rangatahi Fund meant future business students could “dream big”.

The reason Coffee Direct was such as success was because the boys were not afraid to keep pushing the boundaries, he said.

“I am really proud of those boys. They are the type of people we want in this industry.”

He wished them well for their future in business.

“I am gutted to be losing them.”

A spokeswoman at NZ Māori Tourism said Coffee Direct embodied “everything we want to see in our rangatahi”.

“The funding contributed will go towards the legacy they want to establish to encourage other rangatahi to get involved in business.”

Judges described the company as an “incredibly innovative team” that identified a captive market, learned from its experiences, and acted as role models for fellow students.

YES said Coffee Direct had created a legacy strategy grounded in a tuakana/teina whakaaro (teacher/student concept), where it mentored junior students to ensure the future success of their business.

“As a company, they are leading the way for Māori students in their school community for rangatahi who aspire to be a part of the business. They hope that their offering results in less stressed teachers with more time on their hands to be with and support Raukura students while starting the day with a smile on their face.”

Coffee Direct also received the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Award for Best Annual Review in recognition of the impeccable presentation and content of their final report as part of YES.



