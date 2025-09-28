Advertisement
Northland artist’s award-winning Rotorua sculpture Geyser vandalised and dumped

Annabel Reid
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
Northland artist Susan Dinkelacker fears her sculpture Geyser - pictured in its original form - has been damaged beyond repair.

An award-winning sculpture has been stolen from a public art trail, vandalised with a “ghastly” new look and dumped in a Rotorua garden.

“Shocked” Northland artist Susan Dinkelacker feared the vandalism had destroyed her $8000 work beyond repair.

A “ceremony involving a bonfire” would likely be its final fate, she

