Ngongotahā fire: Crews extinguish fire at car wreckers near Rotorua

Fire crews on the scene at Ngongotahā. Photo / Supplied

Fire crews are dampening down hotspots after extinguishing a blaze at a car wreckers on Wikaraka St in Ngongotahā today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand became aware of the incident about 12.40pm and responded, with two crews still on scene about 1.30pm.

A spokeswoman said the blaze at the business had been put out but the pair of crews were waiting around to dampen hotspots.

A fire scene investigator was being deployed to the scene to make inquiries.

Last year in February, there was a large blaze on the same street which sent plumes of black smoke into the sky which could be seen throughout the region.

A firefighter at the scene said he estimated there were about 1000 cars are in the complex with hundreds affected by the fire.

At its peak, 22 fire crews from Ngongotahā, Rotorua, Mamaku, Putaruru, Tirau, Rotoma, Kawerau, Tokoroa, Greerton and Mount Maunganui attended the scene where dozens of old cars were burning.

Emergency services alerted about 7.10pm but the blaze was under control by about 11pm, however, three crews remained at the scene overnight and local firefighters headed back to the scene the next morning.