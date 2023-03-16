Ngāti Whakaue small business owners were welcomed to the Ringa Rautia programme with a pōwhiri at the Toi Ohomai Mokoia Campus. Photo / Supplied

More Ngāti Whakaue business owners are set to benefit from a business development programme, led by Ngāti Whakaue Assets Trust, Toi Ohomai and Ngāti Whakaue Education Endowment Trust.

Ringa Rautia is a 10-week programme to help strengthen and grow Ngāti Whakaue-owned businesses. The pilot programme last year was a success, prompting it to be rolled out again in 2023.

Twelve more businesses are raring to go when the programme kicks off this week.

The programme is again being spearheaded by Ngāti Whakaue Assets Trust distributions manager Tatiana Kiwi-Knight, Toi Ohomai business tutor Kimberly Rangiahua and academic lead Liesl van der Mescht, and regional growth adviser and entrepreneur Linda Bradbrook.

(From left) Kimberly Rangiahua, Tatiana Kiwi-Knight, Linda Bradbrook, Bart Vosse and Liesl van der Mescht. Photo / Supplied

Tatiana says enabling pakihi (business) was previously identified as a priority because of the positive flow-on effect of strong Ngāti Whakaue-owned businesses for the social and economic wellbeing of the iwi.

The success of the pilot, Ringa Rautia, and the overwhelming response to this second iteration, show the power of iwi-led initiatives that are developed in direct response to the needs of our people - in this case, our entrepreneurs and kaipakihi (businesswomen).

Ringa Rautia offers participants a 10-week programme that includes group sessions focused on different areas of business, with additional weekly one-on-one sessions with a dedicated business coach.

Those who complete the full programme also have an opportunity to apply for a contestable $5000 grant.

Kimberly says it is exciting to be able to assist with Ringa Rautia again this year.

“It was fantastic to be able to see the businesses flourish and to see their growth over the 10-week course.

“Many of them have gone from strength to strength and I know this will continue with the business owners who are about to embark on this journey.

“We have a great range of businesses on board and I’m looking forward to helping each of them with their needs.”

Topics covered by Toi Ohomai tutors will include strategic planning, sales, tax, legalities, building a team and attracting investment.

Ringa Rautia graduate Ariana Smith says the course was invaluable in helping her with the confidence and skills to run her business.

Ariana’s pakihi Te Oha Training and Employment is a recruitment company also working in the space of pre-employment – getting people back into work or moving from one industry to another.

“I truly found value in every aspect - the content, the delivery and the people, and I am very grateful for everything.

“The tutors were wonderful, very knowledgeable and genuine.”

- Supplied content