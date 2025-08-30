The Rotorua Daily Post was invited to visit the OEC5 site this week.

Mercury’s programme manager for major geothermal projects – generation, Aimee McGregor, said the Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station used geothermal to make electricity through a “binary” method.

This involved using geothermal fluid to heat a second fluid called pentane. It would constantly heat and cool the pentane, which drove the turbine.

The turbine turned a shaft connected to an electrical generator.

McGregor said the commissioning phase for OEC5 had just started. This meant the team was satisfied everything was working and it was ready to bring pentane into the system.

She said OEC5 would be generating in December and “running smoothly” early in the new year.

McGregor said that historically, the process would involve a lot of carbon dioxide coming out of the ground.

“We now have technology where we are actually able to keep the CO2, mix it in with the fluid that we’re putting back in the ground, and inject it, so it’s much better from a sustainability greenhouse gas perspective.”

She said Mercury was the first company to do that with its fourth unit.

McGregor said it had production wells to pull hot liquid up from the ground, and reinjection wells to reinject back into geothermal reservoirs.

This meant it was a “closed, efficient and sustainable system”.

McGregor said more than 200,000 hours of work had gone into the project since construction started.

She said OEC5 was “90%” complete, with final piping and wiring being done.

OEC5 would produce double the output of the existing four units and was about double the size, she said.

Accessing supercritical geothermal tech ‘exciting prospect’

Resources Minister Shane Jones unveiled a draft strategy last month to double New Zealand’s geothermal energy production by 2040.

The draft strategy paper said “supercritical” geothermal technology – which involved drilling deeper into the Earth’s crust – could offer up to three times more energy than current geothermal energy.

The Government ring-fenced $60 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to fund research into supercritical geothermal technology.

Mercury’s head of strategy – generation, Matt Kedian, said its geothermal fluid temperature was between 200C and 300C.

Ngā Tamariki’s geothermal fluid temperature was about 290C, and the reservoir was about 2200m straight down, he said.

Supercritical was above 400C and “at high pressure”. This was usually “well beyond” four to five kilometres straight down, he said.

“So, you’ve got a very, very dense energy source deep in the Earth.

“It’s a really exciting prospect if you could find a way to harness that energy. There’s great opportunity for even more and more geothermal.”

He said a number of countries, organisations, and companies were trying to find ways to “sustainably harvest supercritical”.

“It’s not been done yet.”

Kedian said it would be a “great leap forward for geothermal”.

While it was in the research phase, “it’s a little bit challenging to invest in something like that”.

He said most companies, including Mercury, were more interested in expanding their geothermal potential.

“We believe we have ... the potential for as much as twice what we have now ...”

He said Mercury had the science, technology, and access “to go do all of that”.

