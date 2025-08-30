Advertisement
Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station expansion: $220m project to be completed in 2026

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

The $220m expansion at Mercury’s Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station. Pictured on-site are (from left) mechanical project engineer Lexi Richards, programme manager for major geothermal projects – generation Aimee McGregor, and head of strategy – generation Matt Kedian. Photo / Megan Wilson

A $220 million expansion of Mercury’s Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station in Reporoa near Taupō is “90%” complete and will be generating electricity by the new year.

The project – which started in early 2024 – involves adding a fifth electricity generation unit to the station, called OEC5 (Ormat Energy Converter).

