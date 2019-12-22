A critical funding shortfall threatened to derail plans for Te Koutu Marae's new wharekai, but it has been plugged at the last minute.

Construction has been under way for months on the $2.4 million facility, but an unexpected rise in building costs meant there was no money left to install any kitchen equipment - but thanks to a $125,000 grant from BayTrust's Community Amenities Fund this qualm is no more.

Project lead Lauren James said the budget shortfall had placed a huge amount of stress on marae trustees who had fundraised for nearly a decade.

"We thought we had all the funding in place, but when we went to sign the contract with the builder, there was a 7 per cent rise in inflation which was huge.

"We actually had no idea how we were going to meet that," James said.

The plot of land where the new wharekai now sits at Te Koutu Marae. Photo / File

In 2010 the trustees at Te Koutu Marae identified a need to build a new wharekai because the existing building was not of a good standard - then two years ago the wharekai became unusable and no longer met the needs of the people, so it was demolished.

In February, a karakia blessed the whenua which was soon to undergo construction after a large fund from the Oranga Marae programme provided by Te Puni Kokiri and the Department of Internal Affairs allowed the build to go ahead.



"When you've invested so much time and effort and you're so close to the finish line, to then have that line move a little bit more was gutting," James said.

Inside the new wharekai which is expected to open in February 2020. Photo / Supplied

Initial funds for the new 500sq m kitchen and dining facility were also gifted by Ngāti Whakaue Assets Trust, Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust and Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands.

It was an immense relief to discover BayTrust's Community Amenities Fund existed because it was the lifeline trustees needed to finish the project, James said.

"Without this money, we would only have had a partially-functioning building."

The doors are now expected to open in February and will provide a new focal point for the entire Koutu community and beyond.

The main 265sq m dining room will be capable of hosting 180 people for a seated meal, but the wharekai is designed to be a multi-purpose facility that everyone can enjoy.

James hopes a wide range of community organisations will use it to provide services such as antenatal classes, after-school care programmes, driver licensing education, staff training, nutritional and budget cooking classes.

"We want this to be a true community facility that everyone can use, no matter what ethnicity you are.

"The wharekai will support our community and help our tamariki and their whanau to thrive."

A total of five projects worth $1,103,000 have received funding from BayTrust's Community Amenities Fund this year. The Bay-wide fund is designed to support intergenerational assets that have broad community support.

BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes said the annual fund was an exciting opportunity to secure funds for community and environmental assets that would make a real difference to Bay of Plenty residents for generations to come.

"Our population is growing, and our community's needs continue to evolve.

"Building new community assets or expanding existing ones to meet those needs requires substantial funding and we're pleased we can contribute in a significant way."

The new build is expected to fit 180 people and be used for any community need. Photo / Supplied

Each project is assessed on its individual merits and must deliver on as many of BayTrust's key objectives as possible.

"Trustees have worked extremely hard to raise the large sum required to build this facility.

"We're delighted to approve this grant to help them get over the finish line and we're looking forward to seeing the local community benefit from it in 2020 and beyond."