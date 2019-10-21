There is high demand for indigenous knowledge spanning back 1500 years and a Rotorua initiative is offering the opportunity for those seeking it to reconnect.

Healthy Families Rotorua is holding a "webinar" to learn how to use the maramataka to benefit health and well-being.

Maramataka, or Māori lunar calendar, has no months, just periods, or ngā wā o te tau. Today the maramataka has been aligned with the Gregorian calendar to fit into a modern time.

Historically, the Maramataka was consulted for almost any activity taking place in an iwi community.

It focuses on energy translated through tohu (signs) which indicate when it is better to do certain activities than other days like harvesting and hui.

Healthy Families Rotorua manager Mapihi Raharuhi said the webinar would be presented by the team from Healthy Families Rotorua and be centred around Te Arawa teachings.

"It focuses on the application of a Māori system's approach to building the capability of maramataka practitioners who want to participate in activities across a range of settings, contributing to long-term sustainable change that improves and increases healthier environments."

The presentation will be delivered through a free-online Toi Ako Webinar hosted by Toi Tangata, a Māori agency which champions kaupapa Māori based approaches to health, movement, and nutrition.

"Our presenters will delve into maramataka, a Māori systems return approach to strengthening the prevention pathway to lead in health and wellbeing," Raharuhi said.

Maramataka expert Rereata Makiha (Te Mahurehure, Te Arawa)

Maramataka expert Rereata Makiha (Te Mahurehure, Te Arawa) said it can be hard to live the maramataka entirely because of the Gregorian calendar and the commitments people now have, but had been working for a decade to revitalise the knowledge regardless.

Makiha said kura, sports teams and organisations were starting to recognise the effect the maramataka had.

"People's behaviour has always been affected with the changing moon phases and we see that in the work we do.

"You can learn when the best days are to do things and when not based on the energy flows. It [the maramataka] teaches you there's a day to take a break. There are days to be loud and days to be quiet."

To access the webinar on October 22 from 10am go to Healthy Families Rotorua Facebook page.

Aim of the webinar

• To grow community knowledge and confidence to apply a Māori systems return approach to complex issues

• To strengthen the prevention pathway

• To normalise traditional practices that promote healthier choices

• To increase health-promoting environments

• To Increase community leadership and ownership through a community of practice

• To strengthen local prevention systems