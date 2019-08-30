A trio of Rotorua's world-class artists will herald the start of the city's Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival with a performance about the beginning of creation.

The whakatau (welcoming ceremony) for the inaugural month-long festival will be held at Te Papaīōuru Marae, Ōhinemutu, on Sunday at 1pm.

Ko Rangi, ko Papa, performed by Te Arawa descendants Matiu Hamuera, Rosie Belvie and Kahumako Rāmeka, is inspired by Ranginui (Sky Father) and Papatūānuku (Mother Earth).

Hamuera said they would pay tribute to the inaugural festival by acknowledging all creation, as well as its primordial ancestors.

"This ancient story has been kept alive by our people for millennia, much like the tāhuhu [backbone] of our tīpuna whare.

"Tamatekapua kōwhaiwhai patterns of red, white and black, tell the story of the separation of our Sky Father and Earth Mother.

"Ko Rangi ko Papa honours the relationship and separation of Ranginui and Papatūānuku which began the whakapapa of life here on earth" he said.

Belvie encouraged local people to attend the festival opening.

"I want people to explore more of their own thoughts. To dance with images in their hearts and minds by watching 'Ko Rangi, ko Papa'. To see for themselves, how they look at the world as individuals," she said.

Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival director, Cian Elyse White, was thrilled about the

ahurei ahead.

"It's been a fantastic opportunity for our artists and community members to bring

Aronui to Rotorua for the wider community to enjoy.

"Everyone is invited to come to this exciting launch of the festival, which we look forward to seeing as part of Rotorua's event calendar for many years to come."

She said the festival was a great opportunity for the Rotorua community to support homegrown talent in the its own backyard.

"It's been a long road and has been in the planning phase for almost a year now.

"So many different people and organisations have contributed and touched Aronui in its initial phases - thank you so much."

The Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival celebrates, inspires and shares through indigenous arts.

Numerous events have been scheduled as part of the ahurei. The full programme can be viewed at www.aronuiartsfestival.com.