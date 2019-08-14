Ngāti Awa Group Holdings Ltd has appointed Tracey Hook as its new chief executive officer.

Hook, Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi and Ngā Wairiki, is a chartered accountant and experienced chief financial officer who is currently Tumutahua, executive director finance of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

She was previously acting chief financial officer and group financial controller at Tainui Group Holdings Ltd.

Ngāti Awa Group Holdings Ltd chairman Paul Quinn said the board was delighted to recruit a candidate with the quality and experience Hook would bring to the job.

"She has a huge understanding of investment, audit and risk management in the

commercial, property and iwi sectors, and she has a passion and commitment to Māori development and economic growth.

"This is a mix that will be hugely beneficial to us as we continue to grow Ngāti

Awa's asset base for the benefit of all our people.

Quinn said since their Treaty Settlement of $42 million in 2005, Ngāti Awa Group Holdings Ltd had more than tripled their iwi asset base to $151 million.

"Last year our return on assets (RoA) reached its highest point in the past seven years at 7 per cent, up from 3 per cent in 2017.

"Local investments like White Island Tours illustrates how we are integrating activities with the social aspirations of the wider iwi with several Ngāti Awa rangatahi now employed by that company. We are going from strength to strength and I am confident that the growth will continue with Tracey Hook at the helm," Quinn said.

Hook said she was looking forward to the new role.

"I am absolutely humbled and honoured to step into this very crucial role. I will do

my very best to continue the momentum of the growth journey that Ngāti Awa Group Holdings Ltd has had in its recent past, for the benefit of the 22 hapū," she said.

Ngāti Awa is centred in the Eastern Bay of Plenty Region. It is made of 22 hapū with 15,258 people claiming affiliation to the iwi in 2006.