From bellies full of laughs to a twist on modern and classic beats, Rotorua is in for a treat when the Māori Sidesteps come to town.

The Māori Sidesteps will deliver a fresh take and political spin on some old party tunes as well as new, original music to Rotorua on June 4 and June 5 in the Energy Events Centre.

The Sidesteps star some of New Zealand's best entertainers including Jamie McCaskill from Shortland Street and Takes a Village, Cohen Holloway from Fresh Eggs and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Regan Taylor from Mahana and Erroll Anderson from Ghost in the Shell.

The band promises to take the audience on a nostalgic and lively ride with comedic banter and harmonic prowess.

The performance showcases a comedic journey of "four average Māori fullas who have worked most of their lives at a $2 hokohoko shop, Petes Emporium, in Porirua".

Through this, they offer an "enlightening perspective" on the evolution of the Māori showband.

The show is R13 and runs fom 7pm to 8.20pm on June 4 and 5.

Ticket Information:

Adult: $29.00

Student: $25.00

Senior 65+: $25.00

Youth 19 years & under: $25.00

Groups of 10+: $20.00

To buy tickets call 07 928 4500