Jenny Nahu, secretary/treasurer of the Bay of Plenty Rugby League Association. Photo / NZME

League fans and businesses in Rotorua are buzzing at news that the city will host prestigious NRL All-Stars games in an NZ-first event expected to deliver a $4 million spending boost.

One bar owner described the news Rotorua International Stadium will host the NRL's Indigenous All Stars vs Māori All Stars games in 2023 as "huge for Rotorua".

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo made the announcement yesterday alongside Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Arawa and Indigenous Australia representatives at Te Puia.

The league's third-ranked contest will feature men's and women's encounters. It is the 12th All-Stars fixture – and the fifth between the Māori All-Stars and the Indigenous All-Stars.

Jenny Nahu, secretary/treasurer of the Bay of Plenty Rugby League Association, said it was "absolutely brilliant" news for Rotorua.

Known to many as the mother of Rotorua Rugby League, Nahu said the announcement was the culmination of all the hard work and commitment by the NZ Maori Rugby League board and the local association members over the past five to 10 years.

"It's going to be incredibly exciting from a sporting, indigenous, cultural and economic perspective. It's one of the better things to have happened for our city since Covid hit us.

"And I'm sure it will also add huge zest and energy to help get our city humming again.

Jordan Rapana of the Maori All Stars runs the ball during this year's match in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

"It's great news especially for Rotorua's hospitality and accommodations businesses which need a big boost and will help promote our city to the rest of the world."

New Zealand Māori Rugby League chairman John Devonshire said this was the highest echelon for Māori sport to aspire to.

"It's a great opportunity for us as Māori, for Te Arawa and Rotorua as hau kainga and tangata whenua. We want to give the indigenous team an opportunity to enjoy our culture.

"It's a community effort, and we want to invite the whole community and what better place in Aotearoa to do it."

Excited fan, Rotorua mother of five Sherri Hansen, who has four league-playing sons aged 10 to 15, said: "This is huge not only for Rotorua but the whole Bay of Plenty rugby league scene which I have been involved with for years since my oldest son started playing.

"My sons will be beside themselves when I tell them," she said.

She said this was "fantastic" for Rotorua as a sporting and cultural event but also great for local businesses and promoting New Zealand to the rest of the world.

"I'm sure it will also help boost the numbers of young people wanting to take up the sport and it's going to be an amazing atmosphere. I love my rugby league as much as my boys and I can't wait. I just hope I don't miss out when the tickets go on sale."

Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Rotorua vice-chairman Nick Fitzgerald. Photo / NZME

Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Rotorua vice-chairman, Nick Fitzgerald, who also owns Aura Accommodation, said it was"exciting and fantastic news" for the city.

"Any event of this scale will bring a huge number of visitors to our town and help to promote Rotorua and New Zealand to the rest of the world.

"It will have a fantastic flow-on effect, especially for our accommodation and hospitality sectors, and any visitor spending money will have a huge impact in helping to boost our local economy."

Reg Hennessey, the owner of Hennessey's Irish Bar and president of Hospitality NZ Bay of Plenty branch. Photo / NZME

Reg Hennessy, owner of Hennessy's Irish Pub in Rotorua and president of Hospitality NZ's Bay of Plenty branch, said it was " wonderful news".

"I'm sure lots of people will come here from Auckland, Hawke's Bay and Waikato for the games, as Rotorua is right in the hub of rugby league's fan base.

"It's also great to see our stadium used again for such an exciting sporting and cultural event and I'm sure it hosting these games will also add huge value to Rotorua from an economic perspective.

"Learning of this announcement while driving back home after watching the Warriors versus Tigers game has put a big smile on my face. It's going to be huge for Rotorua. I can't wait."

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said: "Events play an important role in the economy, developing income for the hospitality, accommodation and retail sectors while adding to the vibrancy of the town for locals and visitors alike.

Wilson said the economic benefit of large-scale events such as this are felt widely throughout the community, in particular, they have significant "flow-on effects to our local visitor industry who benefit from the increase in visitor numbers.

The economic impact from the match is expected to generate around $4 million in revenue, and will attract both national and international visitors to Rotorua, the council said in a statement.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said this was a significant event for the city and New Zealand.

"This is more than just a game, this is about celebrating our culture, and we feel privileged that Rotorua will be the first place to host the NRL All-Stars games in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

"We welcome national and international manuhiri with open arms, to share in the excitement that these games will bring."