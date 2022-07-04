Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

News NRL bringing All Stars to NZ 'huge for Rotorua' say local fans, businesses

6 minutes to read
Jenny Nahu, secretary/treasurer of the Bay of Plenty Rugby League Association. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia journalist

League fans and businesses in Rotorua are buzzing at news that the city will host prestigious NRL All-Stars games in an NZ-first event expected to deliver a $4 million spending boost.

One bar owner described

