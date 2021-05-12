New Zealand Breakers to play Cairns Taipans in Rotorua

The New Zealand Breakers will play the Cairns Taipans in Rotorua next month. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand Breakers will play the Cairns Taipans in Rotorua next month. Photo / Getty Images

When the Sky Sport Breakers left New Zealand before Christmas, the expectation was they would be home by March.

In four days time, after more than five months separated from their families, the Breakers will finally end a gruelling 153-day road trip in which they will have played 29 consecutive away games.

All the players and support staff fly home to Auckland on Sunday at 2pm.

Despite a challenging year, the team remain in high spirits thanks to New Zealand basketball fans, who are showing unwavering support with their wallets in what has been the most brutal season in franchise history.

Already more than half the tickets available for the club's games in Auckland, Christchurch and New Plymouth have been sold.

Today, Rotorua can be confirmed as host of the Breakers game against the Cairns Taipans in two and a half weeks.

It is the first time the city has hosted an ANBL game.

"We are very excited to be hosting this fixture in Rotorua where we have a strong basketball following," Rotorua Lakes Council sports development manager Steve Watene said.

"Basketball is the fastest growing sport in New Zealand, and Rotorua's growth in the sport is no exception."

Rotorua Basketball Association stalwart Sue Pene said the game was a wonderful opportunity for the community.

"Kia kaha, kia manawanui – Nau mai, Haere mai NZ Breakers from Rotorua Poit? kohu," Pene said.

"The popularity and influence of the Breakers is spread throughout New Zealand and in little old Rotorua there is no exception.

"We are truly thankful that the Breakers can bring their game to Rotorua – hopefully the start of more to come."

The Rotorua game is particularly intriguing because encounters between the Breakers and Taipans have been close all season.

Most memorably, Tom Abercrombie produced the ANBL Play of the Year against the Taipans in March, sinking an incredible buzzer-beater to win the game in the last second.

Images went viral worldwide with the clutch shot repeatedly replayed on America's flagship sports network ESPN.

The Rotorua game will also see Jordan Ngatai return to New Zealand for the first time since leaving the Breakers.

Ngatai, the number one draft pick in the New Zealand NBL last season, has transformed himself from a bench player to a starter for the Taipans.

His most memorable moment this season came against the Breakers, sinking a game-clinching three-pointer in the dying moments of the last game between the teams just over two weeks ago.

There is excitement in the Bay of Plenty at the prospect of more highlight reel moments like these being produced in Rotorua and beaming around the globe.

"In partnership with the Rotorua Basketball Association, the Rotorua Lakes Council has hosted several tournaments over the years which helps to provide wellbeing, social and economic benefits throughout our community," Watene said.

"This has allowed us to pursue high-profile events with some confidence, including recent Tall Black games and now the NZ Breakers.

We look forward to our community once again coming out to support these events and enjoy a unique occasion as the Breakers make their long-awaited return to Rotorua since a pre-season fixture in 2009."

Tickets for the Rotorua game go on sale at Ticketmaster next week.