As of this week, all wallaby species known to be in the country and all introduced turtles will be included.

Biosecurity team leader Shane Grayling said the pest management landscape was “ever changing”.

“The pests included in the [plan] and the ways to manage them have recently been reconsidered to reflect emerging pest issues.”

It was the first time turtles were included in the plan, covering all introduced freshwater types.

Consultation on the topic showed split views on the need to manage turtles.

Some submitters asked for introduced turtles to be included in the eradication programme rather than sustained control, some wanted a ban on the sale and breeding of them, while others did not believe turtles caused adverse environmental effects that needed to be managed.

Grayling said climate change and the Rotorua area’s warm geothermal soils increased the likelihood turtles were able to successfully breed in the wild.

This included red-eared slider turtles, which have been found abandoned and breeding in Bay of Plenty waterways.

Katikati reptile breeders Donna and Graeme Hannah, who have worked to raise awareness of the issue, told SunLive last year they were often called by people who found abandoned turtles.

A red-eared slider turtle, capable of growing to the size of a dinner plate. Photo / NZME

“They start off cute around the size of a 50c piece,” Graeme Hannah said. But they could live 50 years and grow to the size of a dinner plate, needing more maintenance and a bigger tank or pond and leading owners to abandon them.

Sightings reported to the regional council included a female found nesting in Tauranga’s Gordon Carmichael Reserve with 16 eggs.

The turtles feed on small fish, plants, kōura (freshwater crayfish) and small birds such as ducklings, degrade water quality by disrupting the ecosystem, and displace wetland birds by taking over nesting sites.

Under the new regional rules, turtle sales could continue but pet owners were required to house them securely to prevent escape.

“There have been instances previously where there has been no barrier around a pond to prevent the turtle from relocating elsewhere,” Grayling said.

He said anecdotally, there have been increased reports of turtle sightings across the region over the past couple of years. The majority were red-eared sliders.

Turtles were “inherently difficult to catch” and therefore controlling them was challenging.

The council would respond to reported sightings in the wild and consider options for control on a case-by-case basis.

“The focus for council particularly in the short term will be on education and advocacy for responsible turtle ownership.”

All wallaby species found in New Zealand are now included in the plan. Photo / Andrew Warner

The pre-amended plan only listed the dama wallaby as a pest, but Grayling said the need to include all known species found in New Zealand was identified after the parma wallaby was discovered around the Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes in 2023.

Dama and parma were now listed under the progressive containment and eradication programme. Other species not known to be in the Bay of Plenty were under the exclusion programme.

“The amendment is a technical one and there is no change in how wallaby control is managed or funded,” Grayling said.

Efforts to control wallaby spread were funded with $1 million this year under the International Visitor Levy, including for work in the Te Arawa area.

Exotic caulerpa, a pest seaweed, was also included in the plan to minimise the risk of it entering the region. It has been described as the country’s most serious marine biosecurity invasion in a lifetime.

Corbicula - invasive exotic freshwater clams - were also listed as exclusionary pests.

Other changes in the plan included treating certain species of conifers as pests, regardless of whether they were deliberately planted or not.

The amendments prohibit new plantings of these species, to ensure that the region’s biodiversity is protected from the potential impact of pines growing in the wild.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.