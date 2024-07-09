“We no longer have the Sunday Farmers Market at Te Manawa in the city and a Sunday market will not compete with the Saturday Kuirau Park Market.”

The Hindu Council of New Zealand said that this month’s market requests for those of Asian descent and in the next month it would be either Africa or South American vendors.

The Hindu Heritage Centre Rotorua is thrilled to announce the first Rotorua Ethnic Market. Photo / Supplied

Event coordinator at Hindu Heritage Centre Rotorua, Dr Guna Magesan said there is more to the ethnic market than just being a market.

“The Rotorua Ethnic Market at the Hindu Heritage Centre is more than just a market; it’s a celebration of our community’s diversity and an opportunity for cultural exchange.

“We invite everyone to join us for a day of shopping, entertainment, and community spirit.”

Guru Purnima, a Dharmic festival dedicated to respecting spiritual and academic teachers, coincides with the market and will be celebrated from 10am to 10.30am on the day of the market.

Magesan said it will be the first time Guru Purnima will be celebrated in public in Rotorua and a way for them to share their “Dharmic tradition with the New Zealanders,” through this festival.

The festival will be honouring selected teachers from schools around the Hindu Heritage Centre, with traditional music, dance and other cultural expressions.

What: Rotorua Ethnic Markets

When: Sunday, July 21, 10am to 2pm

Where: Hindu Heritage Centre Rotorua, 225 Malfroy Rd, Rotorua

Cost: Free to enter - stalls will be selling food, jewellery and traditional arts and crafts.

