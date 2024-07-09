The Hindu Heritage Centre Rotorua is putting on the first Rotorua Ethnic Market. Photo / Supplied
Rotorua’s first ethnic market is set to begin this month with stallholders selling food, jewellery, traditional crafts and art.
The market is a collaboration between the Hindu Heritage Centre Rotorua and the Rotorua Multicultural Council.
The first market is on Sunday July 21 at the Hindu Heritage Centre on Malfroy Rd, with the intent of bringing people of all cultures together to admire the cultural history that makes the community unique, the Hindu Council of New Zealand said in a media statement.
Rotorua Multicultural Council president Dr Margriet Theron said she liked the idea of having the market.