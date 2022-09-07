National MP Chris Bishop said matters raised by the Sunday programme suggested that Government oversight of emergency housing was "lacking". Photos / NZME

Calls for probes into Rotorua's emergency housing situation are mounting.

National Party housing spokesperson Chris Bishop yesterday urged the Auditor-General to conduct an inquiry, and the Human Rights Commission has asked to speak to residents for its own inquiry.

In response to the most recent request for an inquiry, Housing Minister Megan Woods told the Rotorua Daily Post it was "imperative" to have "good oversight".

"The safety and welfare of the homeless and vulnerable people we house is the Government's top priority."

Bishop wrote to Auditor-General John Ryan yesterday.

"[I urged] him to conduct an inquiry into the matters raised by TVNZ's Sunday Programme, Golden Mile," Bishop said.

"The story focused on emergency housing in the city, and in particular housing managed by provider Visions of a Helping Hand.

National Party spokesperson for Housing Chris Bishop has urged the Auditor-General to conduct an inquiry into emergency housing in Rotorua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Housing Minister Megan Woods indicated on Newstalk ZB [on Wednesday] that she was not opposed to the matter being investigated further. While it is welcome that police and DIA [the Department of Internal Affairs] may be making inquiries, we believe it would be appropriate for the Auditor-General to investigate."

Bishop said a significant amount of public money was paid to providers of emergency accommodation and the New Zealand public deserved to know it was being spent appropriately and that there is Government oversight of such expenditure.

"The matters raised by the Sunday programme suggest that Government oversight of the contracts it has with the providers of emergency housing is lacking," Bishop said.

"In December 2021, Mr Ryan raised concerns about the Ministry of Social Development's funding of private rental properties for emergency housing.

"We believe it is important that public confidence in the Government's provision of emergency housing is maintained, and to ensure that an independent investigation by the Office of the Auditor-General is appropriate."

In response to Bishop's statements, Woods said there was "robust and regular monitoring" to ensure providers were meeting their contractual obligations.

"Government officials regularly meet with the collective of providers in Rotorua, including Visions of a Helping Hand, and there are fortnightly Governance meetings. We also have a rotation of senior public servants on the ground in Rotorua."

Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Woods said there was also an independent complaints process, Te Pokapu (the Hub), where people can drop in and discuss or register their concerns.

"This is managed by MSD in collaboration with local iwi Te Arawa. We have also sought independent verification to ensure client safety and that the complaints process is robust, engaging a QC to check whether there was anything more the agencies should be doing.

"All serious allegations are passed on to the relevant government agency including Police and in this case the Private Security Personnel Licencing Authority and Te Kāhui Kāhu.

"I also note that Rotorua Police have recently reinforced their strong relationships with partner agencies and that there is some great work being done by social service providers."

Visions for a Helping Hand Charitable Trust Rotorua chief executive Tiny Deane declined to comment on Bishop's statements.

Asked to respond to allegations in the Sunday broadcast, Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust chairman Eruera Maxted said it was important to respect the privacy and dignity of the whānau.

"Irrespective of the allegations I can assure you that due process is always followed due to the high scrutiny we are under."

Bishop's call for an inquiry comes as the Human Rights Commission announced it would inquire into the emergency housing situation in Rotorua. Photo / Getty

Maxted said the charity would "support any investigation" into emergency housing contractors.

"Visions provide a raft of housing support through the housing continuum and funding received is relevant to these services provided."

It employed 47 staff and procurement was in line with "all other Government contracts."

He said none of the Visions contracted motels should be closed.

Maxted said Visions was currently supporting 150 households that had moved from contracted emergency housing into houses.

A spokesperson from the office of the Auditor-General said the matters raised by Bishop were being considered through the standard process.

"We identify whether the matters might include: financial impropriety, problems with the [public] organisation's governance or other systemic or significant concerns that may be important for the organisation, the sector it operates in or the general public."

The spokesperson said other factors included how serious the issues were and whether the issues may be better addressed through other avenues.

The Human Rights Commission has also said it would inquire into Rotorua's emergency and transitional housing situation.

The commission described stories about the emergency motel crisis in Rotorua as "distressing" and said it had been calling for improved accountability in the housing system since December 2021.

It wants to speak to those living in emergency and transitional housing to form part of its housing inquiry.