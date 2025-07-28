Police have named the man who died following a crash at Wairakei near Taupō.
He was Travis Edward Simmonds, 53, of Napier.
The two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 1 between Link Rd and Kauri Drive on July 19.
Two other people were injured.
Inquiries into the crash were