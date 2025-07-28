Surge for fantasy books, applications per job ad fall 2% and segregation rising in NZ prisons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Napier man named as victim in Wairakei crash near Taupō

Police have named the man who died following a crash at Wairakei near Taupō.

He was Travis Edward Simmonds, 53, of Napier.

The two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 1 between Link Rd and Kauri Drive on July 19.

Two other people were injured.