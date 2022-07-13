Naomi Riedel (front) ran and walked 160km around Lake Taupō in 37 hours to raise funds for World Vision. She was accompanied the whole way by her father Paul Riedel (centre).

Naomi Riedel (front) ran and walked 160km around Lake Taupō in 37 hours to raise funds for World Vision. She was accompanied the whole way by her father Paul Riedel (centre).

It was a tough day and a half.

Last weekend, Tauhara College head girl Naomi Riedel, 18, and her father Paul ran and walked 160km around Lake Taupō, raising $1750 for World Vision in the process.

Every year, World Vision holds a 40-Hour Famine event, where young people are sponsored by their friends, family, and schoolmates to go without something they rely on for 40 hours.

This may involve going without a piece of furniture, technology, transport or food. Taupō schools frequently hold a sleep-over at school where children opt to sleep in a cardboard box as a show of empathy for children who don't have a bed.

In the past few years, Naomi has raised money for World Vision by devising and taking on her own personal challenge within the 40 hours. Two years ago she ran a mile every hour for 40 hours.

"Every time I do the 40 Hour Famine I try to challenge myself because World Vision helps those who struggle every day and not just for 40 hours."

This year she wanted to challenge herself beyond what she thought she could possibly achieve.

The challenge was born, and father Paul Riedel was roped in to accompany Naomi on what turned out to be a 37h 50m run and walk around the perimeter of Lake Taupō.

Before she set out, Naomi thought completing the 160km on foot within 40 hours would be a physical and mental challenge.

"But it is the least I can do to help those who go without clean drinking water every single day."

Naomi says clean water is a human right. Yet according to World Vision, one in every five children don't have enough clean water to get through the day.

"Today, 800 children died because they didn't have clean water. And every day another 800 children are at risk of dying," she said.

Taking a break while running and walking around Lake Taupō within 40 hours on the weekend of July 2-3, 2022. Paul Riedel (left) and Naomi Riedel (right). Photo / Supplied

The pair set off at 3am on Saturday with a game plan of maintaining a pace of 5.5km per hour and meeting up with their support crew every three kilometres for a drink and something to eat.

Naomi says they went hard for the first 12 hours. After that, they stopped every three kilometres and sat in the boot of the car for five minutes to give their legs a rest. Every two hours they would have a longer, 10-minute break.

She says her father was never going to take the option of biking or driving as support.

"Dad was always part of the planning, we needed another person and he's done heaps of ultramarathons.

"He's always up for something crazy, this is right up his alley."

Eight hours in, Naomi's hamstring became niggly, and for the next 29 hours and 50 minutes, she took shorter steps with that leg.

A heat rash developed on the underside of her feet.

"But luckily no blisters."

Paul developed pain in the side of his leg and had a sore knee by the end.

A one-hour sleep was scheduled at Brenda Lawson's Kurutau bach.

"But when Brenda went to wake Dad, he said we needed longer and we slept for 1.5 hours."

Nearing Motuoapa, Naomi says her eyes were closing while she was walking, and the decision was made to have one more 30-minute sleep before the final long push to Taupō.

"We were both instantly asleep. I was so out to it I was snoring loudly."

Supporters came out to cheer Naomi and Paul all around the lake, and Naomi's Tauhara College whanāu teacher Kirsty Trevor updated the college's Facebook page. They finished to cheers and applause and not long after they were at home for dinner and bed and 7.30pm for a solid 12-hour sleep.

Mission accomplished! Naomi Riedel and her father Paul raised $1750 for World Vision after circumnavigating Lake Taupō in under 40 hours. Photo / Supplied

Naomi got up on Monday morning and went to school, and Paul had the day at home.

"My teachers have all been saying congratulations. Everyone's saying 'that was epic, you're crazy, that's pretty insane', and some want to know why I did it."

She did it because she wants to support children who are living in difficult conditions, but says as a young person without an income she can't really do anything meaningful, other than to show empathy towards them by enduring difficult physical and mental conditions herself.

Naomi is looking forward to the Taupō half marathon season starting and has a few adventure races planned.

"In the school holidays, I might do a tramp. But maybe not 80km each day!"

The Details

Naomi Riedel for World Vision 40 Hour Famine 2022

What: Completed 160km run-walk around Lake Taupō within 40 hours.

Make a Donation: www.my.worldvision.org.nz/ss/9ry3UY/naomi-riedel or go to www.worldvision.org,nz, click on Give Now, and then search for Naomi Riedel.