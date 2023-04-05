Musical trio Les Voisins is bringing a journey into French music to Rotorua - (from left) James Bush (cello), Justine Cormack (violin) and Simon Martyn-Ellis (theorbo, guitars). Photo / Supplied

Musical trio Les Voisins will be taking its Rotorua audience on a journey through the ages with a lively French music programme.

Chamber Music Rotorua is proud to present Les Voisins, in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand, at the Monarch Room, Prince’s Gate Hotel on April 27.

The trio, made up of Justine Cormack (violin), James Bush (cello), and Simon Martyn-Ellis (theorbo, guitars) comes together for a French music programme from the Baroque era through to the jazzy swing of the 1930s.

Les Voisins (Neighbours) violinist Justine Cormack and cellist James Bush grew up next door to each other in Christchurch and have remained close friends throughout their diverse careers - Justine promoting New Zealand music through her performances with NZTrio, and James pursuing the freedom and energy of Baroque performance practice with many of Europe’s top groups.

While performing, they met Australian lutenist and guitarist Simon Martyn-Ellis, a sought-after theorbo player.

Their carefully crafted programme begins in the intense, emotional world of French Baroque and includes a new commission by New Zealand composer Alex Taylor, who shares his own response to the sensuous richness of the period.

The repertoire moves through to the vibrant colours of Ravel’s impressionism, before jumping into the swing of guitarist Django Reinhardt and the grandfather of jazz violin Stéphane Grappelli, with a tribute to the Hot Club de France.

Long-time champion of the arts in Rotorua Jo-Anne La-Grouw says she is excited to be part of the team bringing such high quality performers to Rotorua.

“After Covid, it is wonderful to feel Rotorua coming alive again with all the variety and exceptional talent the international music world has to offer.”

For more information, email secretary@rotoruamusic.org.nz.

The Details

- What: Chamber Music Rotorua presents Les Voisins

- When: Thursday, April 27, 7.30pm

- Where: Monarch Room, Prince’s Gate Hotel

- Tickets: Adults $35, students $15 (ages 18-25 years), children free (school age) Door sales available from 7pm at the venue (cash or internet banking only) or at www.chambermusic.co.nz.