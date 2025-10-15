Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Murupara police station break‑in accused sacks lawyer in court

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Mark Howard Christiansen appears in the Rotorua District Court via audio visual link, facing charges over an incident at the Murupara Police Station. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Mark Howard Christiansen appears in the Rotorua District Court via audio visual link, facing charges over an incident at the Murupara Police Station. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A man accused of breaking into the Murupara Police Station using an axe sacked his lawyer in court, but then admitted he did not understand what was happening next.

Mark Howard Chrstiansen, 55, a Galatea retailer, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today charged with burglary with a weapon, intentional

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save