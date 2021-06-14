Multiple unplanned power and internet outages in the wider Rotorua area

There is a power cut to part of Rotorua as well as mobile and internet outages. Photo / File

There are multiple internet and power outages in the wider Rotorua area.

According to Spark's website, internet services were cut to Okere Falls, Ngakuru, Murupara, Mamaku, Owhata, Hamurana Rd, Kāingaroa Forest, Kawerau and Galatea at 1.40 pm today.

There is also a mobile outage in Ngongotahā, Hamurana and Mamaku.

Spark said technicians were working on fixing the unplanned outage problem and customers can check its website for updates.

Some customers in Taupō may also be experiencing a loss of internet service.

The Lakes District Health Board posted on Facebook that its Covid-19 immunisations booking line was unavailable due to the Spark outage.

Power has also been cut to about 50 properties in the Ngongotahā area this afternoon.

According to Unison's website, an unplanned outage in the Oturoa Rd, State Highway 5-Ngarouri Rd area happened at 2.28 pm today.

A spokeswoman from Unison said the cause of the outage was unplanned and it was Unison was investigating the cause but expected the power to be restored around 5.30pm.