Multiple patients after two cars and campervan crash in Ōhope: One flown to Waikato Hospital

A car and a bus have collided in Ohope and one person reported to be seriously injured. Photo /NZME

A car and a bus have collided in Ohope and one person reported to be seriously injured. Photo /NZME

Two cars and a large campervan have collided in Ōhope and one person with serious injuries has been flown to Waikato Hospital by a rescue helicopter.

Another with moderate injuries has been taken to Rotorua Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said the first report about the crash on Pohutukawa Ave was received shortly before 5.20 pm today. The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

She said the crash happened between Wainui Rd and Te Akau St with one person being treated for serious injuries while others were being treated for minor injuries.

The spokeswoman said police were helping with traffic control, the local district council had been notified, and the road may well be closed for some time.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said two fire crews responded to the crash and one person was extracted from one of the crash vehicles. They were assisted into a rescue helicopter and multiple other patients were being treated at the scene, he said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said three ambulance crews attended the crash which was first reported at 5.19 pm and a rescue helicopter was also called to the scene.

She said the seriously injured patient was flown to Waikato Hospital in the rescue helicopter, a St John ambulance crew took another person with moderate injuries to Rotorua Hospital, and four other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated.