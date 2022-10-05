Pictured front row, left to right: Reremoana Pitau, Associate Professor Vaughan Bidois, Hon. Justice Layne Harvey (Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi Council chairperson), Peter Bassett (Rau Ora, Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty Chief Executive), Amohaere Tangitu, Pare Corkran. Pictured standing row, left to right: Waitangi Black, Catherine Wilkinson, Erica Sinclair, Abe Rangi, Tom Ford, Rachel Porou Wetere. Photo / Supplied

A new memorandum of understanding has been signed to help address palliative care shortages in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The MOU was signed on Tuesday between Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi and Rau Ora, Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty to help address the shortages through a new scholarship for Te Ōhanga Mataora: Bachelor of Health Science Māori Nursing students.

The MOU formalises a long-standing relationship Awanuiārangi has with Rau Ora, Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty.

This partnership looks to offer a scholarship to third and fourth-year Te Ōhanga Mataora: Bachelor of Health Science Māori Nursing students who are interested in becoming palliative care nurses.

Rau Ora, Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty will also continue to offer placement opportunities to students undertaking the nursing degree in their final year of study.

Council chairperson, the Hon. Justice Layne Harvey, says that Awanuiārangi sees the connection with Rau Ora, Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty as a natural fit for the wānanga and the communities it serves.

"We are very pleased to be able to improve and strengthen our relationship with Rau Ora, Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty. Palliative care will increasingly become an important area of specialisation for our nursing students into the future. They will bring not only a high standard of clinical care but also an added layer of understanding of tikanga."

Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi Council Chairperson Hon. Justice Layne Harvey (left) and Rau Ora, Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty Chief Executive Peter Bassett (right) shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding that aims to bring more palliative care nurses to the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

Rau Ora, Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty chief executive Peter Bassett says the agreement shows the organisation's commitment to supporting the development of more nurses in the Eastern Bay of Plenty to ensure Māori palliative healthcare needs are met.

"We receive up to 300 new patient referrals each year and 40 to 45 per cent of these identify as Māori. Therefore, it's essential our staff are equipped to meet Māori healthcare needs. The training offered by Awanuiārangi with its focus on tikanga Māori and tikanga hauora (health protocols mean its graduates have the skills and knowledge to support our patients)."

Bassett adds that getting hands-on experience will enhance students' learning experience.

"Students will see first-hand the delivery of specialist palliative care services, such as reviewing patient records, attending visits with experienced nurses, involvement in project work for their course and more importantly exposure on what it means to offer palliative care in our community," he said.

Rau Ora, Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty also hopes to help address employment challenges in the Eastern Bay of Plenty healthcare sector by offering permanent work to the successful student once they attain their degree.

Awanuiārangi currently offers Te Ōhanga Mataora: Bachelor of Health Science Māori Nursing and is looking to add Nurse Practitioner, Midwifery and Occupational therapy to its programme in the future.

