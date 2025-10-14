Union president Joanne Watson said support staff, communication staff, health and safety and risk reduction officers, and trainers would join firefighters on strike.
While the union was not striking on October 23, off-duty members would support the mass strike.
Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said there could be public support for critical public services to be optimally resourced.
“However, requests for public servant pay rises are unlikely to get much support from local small and medium business owners, as many have seen their take-home pay drop to cover their business’s rising costs and slow revenue in this tight economy.”
Rotorua Business Chamber president Paul Ingram said these strikes had the potential to “negatively impact” Rotorua businesses faced with significant challenges due to the current economic climate.
“For example, team members of local businesses will likely need to take unplanned leave to provide care for children who would otherwise be in school.”
He said it was important to find a balance between financial constraints and the “well-being and equity for all workers.”
