Bay of Plenty regional PPTA chairwoman Kim Wilson said its members taught from Years 7 to 13 in state and state-integrated schools, including area schools.

It had about 450 members in the wider Rotorua area and 250 around the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Rotorua members would be picketing from 7.30am to 8am on Wednesday, outside Lakes High School and on the corner of Malfroy and Old Taupō Rds.

Western Bay of Plenty regional PPTA chairwoman Julie Secker said there were 800 PPTA members from Katikati to Te Puke.

Members would picket outside Otumoetai College at 8am on Thursday, with more being planned.

PPTA Te Wehengarua president Chris Abercrombie said members “strongly endorsed” strike action.

Negotiations between the PPTA and the Government began in August, and teachers voted to strike over a proposed pay increase of 1% every year for three years.

Abercrombie told RNZ the latest offer of a 2.5% pay increase after settlement and 2% a year later was “worse” and could mean no further pay rises for up to 24 months.

Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche, who is negotiating with the teachers, urged the union to return to the bargaining table.

Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche. Photo / NZME

Roche is also bargaining with the primary school teacher unions.

Roche told RNZ he believed the offer for teachers was “fair and fiscally responsible”.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour defended the pay offer, saying the teachers’ pay had increased by 14% over the past few years and 60% of teachers earned more than $100,000.

Also striking this week are NZ Professional Firefighter Union members , including 50 in Tauranga and 70 in Rotorua who will walk off the job for an hour on Friday.

Union president Joanne Watson said support staff, communication staff, health and safety and risk reduction officers, and trainers would join firefighters on strike.

Tauranga Senior Firefighter Steven Opie (left) and Senior Station Officer Curtis van Heyden, along with other career firefighters, are taking industrial action for better pay, staffing, and operational resources. Photo / Sandra Conchie

While the union was not striking on October 23, off-duty members would support the mass strike.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said there could be public support for critical public services to be optimally resourced.

“However, requests for public servant pay rises are unlikely to get much support from local small and medium business owners, as many have seen their take-home pay drop to cover their business’s rising costs and slow revenue in this tight economy.”

Rotorua Business Chamber president Paul Ingram said these strikes had the potential to “negatively impact” Rotorua businesses faced with significant challenges due to the current economic climate.

“For example, team members of local businesses will likely need to take unplanned leave to provide care for children who would otherwise be in school.”

He said it was important to find a balance between financial constraints and the “well-being and equity for all workers.”

