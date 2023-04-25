Centre Stage Taupō president Kylie Dumble (left) and committee member Sue Goldsmith celebrate the arrival of new chairs. Photo / Supplied

Community theatre Centre Stage Taupō is hoping to pull more punters now it has replaced its 30-year-old chairs.

The new seats are thanks to a Creative Taupō grant, other grants and private donations, and a generous discount from Taupō Office Products Depot.

Centre Stage Taupō president Kylie Dumble says when it comes to applying for grants, you don’t know unless you ask.

“We’re always grateful for creative community grants, it’s local supporting local and we can get to know each other and what we do.

“It’s so good to be able to replace our old chairs - they were over 30 years old and breaking. Our maintenance team were getting to the end of being able to fix them safely.

“We’re all volunteers, no one is paid. Our maintenance team do a great job, but sometimes we have to get professionals in to do major repairs.

She said they would now be able to sell more tickets to its play Things I know to be true, which opened on April 26.

“I think the community will really enjoy it. It’s a drama all about family dynamics and what people mean to each other. We’ve got a small cast of six, all locals. We’d love to see the community come and watch our play, it’s running from 26 April to 6 May – you can try the new seats for yourself!”

Taupō District Council allocates funding for a variety of grants each year, which groups and individuals can apply for to fund ideas, projects and events that positively impact the community.

The next round of Creative Taupō and Creative Communities grants opens on September 4. Visit https://www.taupodc.govt.nz/community/community-grants-and-awards to learn more.