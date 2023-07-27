Jan Burton was last seen at her Kinloch home on Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

Several offers of help have come forward from the community in the search for missing Taupō woman Jan Burton.

The 51-year-old was last seen at her Kinloch home at 7am Wednesday morning with her family increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Police and Land Search and Rescue (LandSar) volunteers searched for Burton yesterday with the aid of the Police Eagle helicopter and search dogs.

A Kinloch local, who did not want to be named, said there were searchers gathered at the Kinloch Store yesterday and a boat out on the water searching but nobody today.

Kinloch Neighbourhood Support’s Simon Smith said told the Rotorua Daily Post today that members of the community had put their hand up to help in the search.

He said there were “lots” of offers on social media and several that have sent direct emails.

”The big issue is where do we search? We’re not wanting to put other people in danger. If there are people who aren’t experienced searching in rugged terrain, we don’t want to end up looking for someone else.”

Smith said police had contacted him two nights ago to get help from Neighbourhood Support to make the community aware that Burton was missing.

Smith’s advice to locals and anyone keen to help was to check their properties, be vigilant, and report any sightings to the police.

He also urged those going on local trails to “keep an eye out”.

Burton was reported missing at 10.30am on Wednesday. It was not known what she was wearing, but she is described as having a very thin build.

Police have confirmed Burton previously went missing in 2021.

On that occasion, Burton was reported missing after 4pm on December 29. Items of her clothing were located on Kinloch Beach, near the boat ramp on Kinloch Esplanade. She was found alive and well the next morning.

Anyone with information that could assist search efforts is asked to contact police on 105, referencing event number P055454939.