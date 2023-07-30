Jan Burton was reported missing on Wednesday and found on Sunday.

Missing Taupō woman Jan Burton has been found by searchers in the Kinloch area and taken to hospital to be assessed.

Police and Land Search and Rescue teams searched the Kinloch and Kawakawa Bay areas over the weekend as they continued to look for Burton.

Police previously said the 51-year-old was last seen at her Kinloch home at 7am on Wednesday last week and her family were increasingly concerned for her welfare.

In an update on Friday night, Taupō area commander Inspector Phil Edwards said Burton was last seen on a walking track near Kinloch.

The tracks stayed open over the weekend to the public, but Edwards had asked the public to consider the teams as they continued searching for Burton.

In a statement this afternoon, police said Burton was “located safely”.

“She was found by searchers in the Kinloch area and is on the way to hospital for assessment.”

Police thanked everyone who assisted in the search.