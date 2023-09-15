Audiences can expect a “dazzling” and “magical experience” at the seventh annual Miss Rotorua beauty pageant tonight, pageant director Kharl WiRepa says.

He promised the pageant showcase at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre would be the “biggest” and “most entertaining” yet.

Eight weeks ago, the diverse group of contestants embarked on a programme of self-development, empowerment and charitable programme, all leading up to the crowning night.

WiRepa said he expected more than 950 guests from across New Zealand to attend tonight’s show. He said only about 80 tickets remained when the Rotorua Daily Post spoke to him on Thursday.

Sections of the show would include a showcase of evening gowns, a question-and-answer session, talent show and the crowning.

“The audience will be treated to a variety of diverse performances.”

WiRepa said the 2023 pageant was unique because of the diverse age range among the 20 contestants.

“In 2023, we have contestants from the ages of 15 to 77 competing for the crown.

“[The women] have been absolutely wonderful to work with.”

Kharl WiRepa, front, with five of the Miss Rotorua 2023 beauty pageant contestants (from left) Maioha Rauhawa Phillips, Kiara O'Leary, Morgan Te Hurihanganui, Ursula Wharekawa and Lavinia Teao. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said the contestants had also been volunteering in the community and raising funds for the Miss Rotorua Trust during the last eight weeks.

Miss Rotorua Trust was established to help women and whānau through social services in the community.

WiRepa said the contestants had recently “cleaned nine tonnes of rubbish from the maunga (mountain)” and were “inspiring other women in the community”.

“If you haven’t been to Miss Rotorua before I advise you to come. There is a reason it is such a big fuss,” said WiRepa.

He said coming to the show was supporting the “dreams of the women who will be on stage” and the Miss Rotorua Trust.

“I’m really looking forward to crowning night. It’s a very dazzling and magical experience.”

WiRepa said it was a “great triumph” to see how the organisation had developed over the years.

“[It] has been absolutely incredible.”

Its previous two years were filmed for the Gowns and Geysers documentary TV series.

Miss Rotorua 2023 contestant Maioha Rauhawa Phillips said she was looking forward to seeing her “sisters walk down the catwalk” this weekend.

“The ultimate part for me would be seeing who’s going to be crowned the next Miss Rotorua.”

She said having her family in the crowd supporting her walking down the catwalk was special too.

She said the pageant had taught her how to “walk properly in heels” as well as how to be presentable, accountable and consistent.

Fellow contestant Lavinia Teao said she was looking forward to having “fun” on Saturday.

She said being part of Miss Rotorua had “transformed” her life and had made a positive impact.

Teao said audiences should come to see the show to “see the transformation we’ve all made”.

“I’m excited to see us all glowing,” said Teao.

Miss Rotorua starts at 6pm tonight at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre in Rotorua. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster or on-site.

Michaela Pointon is an NZME reporter based in the Bay of Plenty and was formerly a feature writer.