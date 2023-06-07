Gowns and Geysers season 2 will premiere in Rotorua on Thursday, June 7. Photo / TVNZ

Gowns and Geysers season two premieres in Rotorua tonight, promising another high-energy, high-drama glimpse behind the velvet curtain of the Miss Rotorua pageant.

The reality show taking viewers behind the scenes as 25 women compete for the coveted title of Miss Rotorua 2022 will begin airing on Whakaata Māori tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

Pageant director Kharl WiRepa said the premiere was an important occasion to promote women’s growth.

“We are holding this to encourage more people to see the two sides of pageant life for themselves through other girls’ journeys in the show.”

WiRepa said the premiere audience would be able to meet the contestants in person, while also supporting New Zealand film and television, as well as the arts and culture industry in Te Arawa.

“Miss Rotorua is the most media-covered event on the annual calendar in Rotorua. Gowns and Geysers showcases a different side to our city, highlighting the fashion, the glamour and the lives of locals.

“Gowns and Geysers is a show that keeps the magic alive, the stars shining and the curtains open as we all try to navigate a post-Covid environment.”

The second season of Gowns and Geysers will take viewers behind the scenes as 25 women compete for the coveted title of Miss Rotorua 2023. Photo / David Rowe Photography

According to WiRepa, since season one aired on TVNZ On Demand, the Miss Rotorua Foundation had been inundated with registrations of interest from women from all walks of life interested in competing after being inspired by the stories of the Miss Rotorua 2021 alumni.

“Our new contestants will beguile and tug at your heartstrings with their lives, loves and losses, all while strutting their stuff.”

WiRepa said each episode would showcase the highs and lows of modern women as they tried to achieve their dreams and goals.

“They’ll be dealing with drama higher than their heels,” WiRepa told the Rotorua Daily Post.

WiRepa said he could promise anyone familiar with the first season that the second instalment was worth the wait.

“Loyal viewers can expect high energy, high drama like they saw in season one. However, this season is 1000 per cent more extravagant than the first.”

The eight-episode season would also give viewers a taste of WiRepa’s journeys across the world, including a collection showcase at Paris Fashion Week.

Series director Tina Wickliffe said the second season would show more of the pageant director’s work outside managing the pageant and some current events.

“In season 2, we’re with Kharl through all the tantrums, tiaras and triumphs, as well as a tangi for Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II,” Wickliffe said.





What you need to know:

The show: Gowns and Geysers Season 2

Where to watch: Whakaata Māori or Māori+

When: Thursday, June 8 at 7.30pm