Simrandeep Kaur is crowned Miss Rotorua. Photo / A Gifted View Photography by Liz Sturt
Shy Miss Rotorua contestant Simrandeep Kaur stood on the stage crownless right to the end of the results ceremony, watching and waiting as all other contestants were given crowns in different categories.
Then finally her name was called - as the winner of Miss Rotorua.
The self-confessed introvert told the Rotorua Daily Post afterwards: “If I can get on stage, anyone can.”
Winners, first runners up and second runners up were called in categories one after the other during the prizegiving, leaving Kaur the only crownless beauty queen standing on the stage.
She told the Rotorua Daily Post afterward she was thrilled to hear her name.
“I wanted to win at least one crown, any crown,” she told the Rotorua Daily Post.
One of 20 contestants going for ‘Miss Congeniality’, ‘Miss Community’, ‘Miss Personality’ and more, she said waiting to have her name called “was not a great feeling, but I was like, okay, hopefully, I’ll get something”.
The Miss Rotorua second runner-up was Haylee Van der Maat and the first runner-upwas Amiamor Harrison.
Working at BDO accountant firm in Rotorua as part of the audit team, Kaur said she was not an outgoing person before entering the competition.
“I’d rather stay in my room, do something at home instead of going out.
“I’m not really the first person to go up and talk to other people. If I meet someone new, I stay away. It takes me time to warm up,’ Kaur said.
The eight weeks of training with other contestants in the lead-up to the final night, including practicing walking in heels, taking etiquette classes and having interview practice in groups, allowed Kaur to come out of her “shell”.
“My sister has been a part of it like two years ago, seeing her there shining, she has always been an outgoing person, but she’s improved a lot and made a few changes in her personality [after she did Miss Rotorua].
“That has made me be like her and improved myself as well.”
Kaur said the experience with the Miss Rotorua Foundation had “changed” her.
“It has been a great experience because there’s the other participants there, they are encouraging you and pointing out where you can improve,” Kaur said.
Born and raised in India, Kaur moved to New Zealand four years ago.