“I wanted to win at least one crown, any crown,” she told the Rotorua Daily Post.

One of 20 contestants going for ‘Miss Congeniality’, ‘Miss Community’, ‘Miss Personality’ and more, she said waiting to have her name called “was not a great feeling, but I was like, okay, hopefully, I’ll get something”.

Simrandeep Kaur was crown Miss Rotorua. Photo / A Gifted View Photography by Liz Sturt

The Miss Rotorua second runner-up was Haylee Van der Maat and the first runner-upwas Amiamor Harrison.

Working at BDO accountant firm in Rotorua as part of the audit team, Kaur said she was not an outgoing person before entering the competition.

“I’d rather stay in my room, do something at home instead of going out.

“I’m not really the first person to go up and talk to other people. If I meet someone new, I stay away. It takes me time to warm up,’ Kaur said.

The Miss Rotorua contestants. Photo / A gifted View Photography by Liz Sturt

The eight weeks of training with other contestants in the lead-up to the final night, including practicing walking in heels, taking etiquette classes and having interview practice in groups, allowed Kaur to come out of her “shell”.

“My sister has been a part of it like two years ago, seeing her there shining, she has always been an outgoing person, but she’s improved a lot and made a few changes in her personality [after she did Miss Rotorua].

“That has made me be like her and improved myself as well.”

Kaur said the experience with the Miss Rotorua Foundation had “changed” her.

“It has been a great experience because there’s the other participants there, they are encouraging you and pointing out where you can improve,” Kaur said.

Simrandeep Kaur is crowned Miss Rotorua. Photo / A Gifted View Photography by Liz Sturt

Born and raised in India, Kaur moved to New Zealand four years ago.

“Rotorua has been my home since then,” Kaur said.

Wearing a traditional Indian lehenga [two-piece dress] for the evening dress round, she said she was proud to represent her culture in the pageant.

“It is a really proud moment for me to go up there and let people know that India is versatile. You’ll find so many cultures and so many kinds of people there.

“Just like how it is in New Zealand, you’ll find people from all over the place, and they’re just different cultures, and they bring everyone together.

“That’s what Miss Rotorua does as well,” said Kaur.

Relieving last year’s winner, Pareuruora Rangirangi of the biggest crown, Kaur said she was looking forward to the coming year connecting with more people in the community and serving as Miss Rotorua.

“I would like to tell everyone to love yourself. Love everyone around you. Help everyone, help yourself, and just enjoy your life,” Kaur said.

Other winners

Danielle Clarke - Miss Mana Wahine

Denee Pikari - Miss Multicultural

Diamond Te Kiri - Miss Bay Of Plenty

Kharmell Tawa - Mrs Rotorua

Pare Anderson - Miss Teen

Rihi Turner - Miss Te Arawa/People’s Choice

Nadia Mason - Miss Community

Brena Johnston - Miss Congeniality

Simrandeep Kaur - Miss Rotorua

- Supplied by Miss Rotorua organisers

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.











