Miss Rotorua 2021 crowning night postponed

The glitz, glamour and transformations of Miss Rotorua 2021's crowning night have been postponed - due to the recent Covid alert level changes.

The Crowning Night will now be held on November 5 at the Harvest Centre.

Miss Rotorua Foundation director Kharl WiRepa said this was not the first time the pageant had to make alterations due to Covid-19 restrictions, but it was the first time its Crowning Night had to be changed.

He said due to the recent alert level 4 lockdown, the foundation had to make a decision about changing the date so the event was safe for the community and the time lost in lockdown didn't disadvantage contestants.

When considering the new date, there was a lot to take into account, he said.

This included the fact this year the pageant was part of a television show for TVNZ On Demand, so the foundation had to make sure it was meeting the obligations it had with TVNZ and Te Noni Productions.

He said there were also the judges, MC, event sponsors and venue availability to consider, as well as making sure contestants had enough time for their fundraising efforts.

Miss Rotorua's Bobby Hignett and Karl WiRepa. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I think there is a blessing within the Covid level 4 lockdown we have just come out of as it gave the contestants and pageant time to breathe and reanalyse.

"It has given us the opportunity to work with the contestants for a longer period of time and to offer even more opportunities for growth and working within the community."

WiRepa said the journey so far for the 2021 contestants had been fantastic and unique.

"Every year the journey is different for the different types of ladies. We've got a large number of mothers involved in this year's pageant and a large number of entrants in the Mrs category."

He said there was also a number of contestants from different ethnicities.

Miss Rotorua Foundation director Kharl WiRepa. Photo / Supplied

"We have been filming the TVNZ series 'Gowns and Geysers' with Te Noni Productions. We know that with reality series there's always drama, and Miss Rotorua does not under deliver in that part, but what has been filmed is some really beautiful moments such as transformations and how the pageant works across whānau."

WiRepa said the foundation was grateful for the support of everyone involved in making the event and journey happen, and to those who had bought tickets so far.

To buy tickets go to www.eventbrite.co.nz.

The reporter of this article, Shauni James, is a contestant in Miss Rotorua 2021.