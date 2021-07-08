Miss Rotorua 2021 contestants revealed as journey begins

Miss Rotorua 2021 contestants have begun their pageant journeys. Photo / Getty

The Miss Rotorua beauty pageant has launched its 2021 competition and the contestants have begun their Stiletto Camp journey.

The camp includes 12 weeks of training in etiquette, grace and beauty, good taste and class, and studying Te Arawa history and the world of Te Ao Māori. The pageant is featuring in a new show called Gowns and Geysers by Te Noni Productions, which follows the contestants for an eight-part series for TVNZ On Demand and Māori Television.

The Miss Rotorua crown will be handed over at this year's Miss Rotorua Beauty Pageant on September 18.

Below are the contestants for Miss Rotorua 2021. Photographs by Lisa Capper.

Amelia Sherman

Angela Rowson

Anita Paul-Yerkovich

Ash Ram

Atareta Rangitoheriri

Brooke Day

Cane Tairua

Chloe Pike

Delilah Whaitiri

Ema Bryant

Jodileigh Stone

Karina Binoy

Kaylah Clarke

Kogi So

Kylah Williams

Laila Jeffries

Marie Hyde

Patience Pari

Rose Poi

Samantha Yan

Shauni James

Shivangi Segvakar

Te Aroha Hapi