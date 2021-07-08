Voyager 2021 media awards
Miss Rotorua 2021 contestants revealed as journey begins

Miss Rotorua 2021 contestants have begun their pageant journeys. Photo / Getty

Rotorua Daily Post

The Miss Rotorua beauty pageant has launched its 2021 competition and the contestants have begun their Stiletto Camp journey.

The camp includes 12 weeks of training in etiquette, grace and beauty, good taste and class, and studying Te Arawa history and the world of Te Ao Māori. The pageant is featuring in a new show called Gowns and Geysers by Te Noni Productions, which follows the contestants for an eight-part series for TVNZ On Demand and Māori Television.

The Miss Rotorua crown will be handed over at this year's Miss Rotorua Beauty Pageant on September 18.

Below are the contestants for Miss Rotorua 2021. Photographs by Lisa Capper.

Amelia Sherman
Angela Rowson
Anita Paul-Yerkovich
Ash Ram
Atareta Rangitoheriri
Brooke Day
Cane Tairua
Chloe Pike
Delilah Whaitiri
Ema Bryant
Jodileigh Stone
Karina Binoy
Kaylah Clarke
Kogi So
Kylah Williams
Laila Jeffries
Marie Hyde
Patience Pari
Rose Poi
Samantha Yan
Shauni James
Shivangi Segvakar
Te Aroha Hapi
Shakana Corbett
