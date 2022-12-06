Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: This Christmas, spare a thought for partners of New Zealand’s MPs

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
4 mins to read
The job of a Member of Parliament is hard on partners, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / NZME

The job of a Member of Parliament is hard on partners, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / NZME

OPINION

‘Tis the season to be jolly.

End-of-year parties are starting to crowd our diaries and we know summer holidays are just around the corner. Bosses will be thanking staff for the hard yards they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post