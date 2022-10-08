Outgoing councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has a message for incoming councillors - get in there and make a difference.

Raukawa-Tait has, according to progress results for the local body elections today, narrowly missed out on being voted back on to Rotorua Lakes Council.

As of 3pm today, Raukawa-Tait clocked 4074 votes, just 265 votes behind the lowest polling successful candidate and newcomer Conan O'Brien who garnered 4339 votes.

Official results will not be released until next week.

At Fletcher Tabuteau's supporters' function, she said she was "fatalistic" about the results.

"It's five minutes of disappointment and on with life."

"It took me three goes to get on there in the first place and I never take it personally. I have been privileged to serve 11 years and it's not as if I don't have other work to do."

She said she was a great believer in "what will be will be".

"My Whanau Ora work is important to me."

She said she wasn't surprised by the results as there had been a sense of dissatisfaction in the community.

Referring to some of the newly elected councillors, she said they ran a campaign based on dissatisfaction.

"Now they have an opportunity to get in there and make a difference.

"There are some people who have been elected whose views I don't support and that could have made for a working relationship that might not have been the best," Raukawa-Tait said.

New deputy mayor Sandra Kai Fong was the highest polling candidate with 6985 votes while Fisher Wang got 6864. Both were incumbents and both were higher than newly-elected mayor Tania Tapsell, who got 6254 votes.

Apart from Kai Fong, Wang and Tapsell, it's been a clean sweep with newcomers Gregg Brown (5732), Robert Lee (4754), Don Paterson (4405) and O'Brien (4339).

Outgoing councillors Reynold Macpherson and Raj Kumar stood only for the mayoralty meaning both are off the council this term.

Mercia Yates also missed out this term with 2895 votes.

Longest-serving councillor Trevor Maxwell (1542) has been elected as a councillor newly formed Māori ward along with Lani Kereopa (1776), and Rawiri Waru (1446).

Karen Barker (1315) has beaten Rotorua Rural Community Board chairwoman Shirley Trumper (698) to become councillor for the new Rotorua Rural Ward.

The voter return was 42.61 per cent, being 21,020 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

Progress results

Mayoralty - Votes received

Tapsell, Tania - 6254

Tabuteau, Fletcher - 3392

Sandford, Ben - 3269

Macpherson, Reynold - 3053

Kumar, Raj - 3018

Sears, Rania - 316

Ananda, Kalaadevi - 239

Informal - 29

Blank voting papers - 171

Rotorua General Ward (6 vacancies) - Votes received

Kai Fong, Sandra - 6985

Wang, Fisher - 6864

Brown, Gregg - 5732

Lee, Robert - 4754

Paterson, Don - 4405

O'Brien, Conan - 4339

Raukawa-Tait, Merepeka - 4074

Gray, Ryan - 3936

Davis, Brendan - 3727

Hosking, Trish - 3671

Pinder, Steve - 3412

Chater, Nick - 3410

Chetty, John - 2973

Yates, Mercia - 2895

Sparke, Kaya - 2596

Te Kowhai, Rawiri - 2555

Tuakana-Jones, Grace Independent - 2065

Black, Kariana - 2004

Sear, Rania - 1668

Informal - 37

Blank voting papers - 182

Rotorua Māori Ward (3 vacancies) - Votes received

Kereopa, Lani - 1776

Maxwell, Trevor Horowaewae - 1542

WARU, Rawiri - 1446

Biasiny-Tule, Potaua - 1299

Tapiata, Hana - 1271

Hataraka, William - 413

Informal - 1

Blank voting papers - 164

Rotorua Rural Ward (1 vacancy) - Votes received

Barker, Karen - 1315

Trumper, Shirley - 698

Blank voting paper - 73

The voter return was 42.61 per cent, being 21,020 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special.