Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: If people see the ugly face of family violence, they will demand change

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
3 mins to read
The more people see what the ugly face of violence against New Zealand women looks like, the more they will demand that change must happen, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait.

OPINION:

I haven’t opened the video link people sent me over the Easter holidays.

It shows a brutal and sustained attack on a young woman in Ngāruawāhia. She was trying to escape from her attacker

