Disturbing video has emerged of a man appearing to drag a woman out of a shop by her hair and shove her into a waiting car. Video / Ash Parmar

Waikato Police have confirmed that a woman who was violently assaulted in a Ngāruawāhia bottle shop before being dragged outside by her hair and bundled into a waiting car is safe.

CCTV video obtained by the Herald shows the woman running into the shop on Saturday night just before closing, seeking protection from a man who was chasing her.

The Bottle-O Ngāruawāhia shop owner, Ash Parmar, said the woman came in, pleading for some help and protection, before the man entered the store, hit her and dragged her out.

“Police have located a woman pictured in CCTV footage in Ngāruawāhia over the weekend and have ensured she is safe,” said a police spokesperson.

Police received reports of the assault around 8.45pm last night.

“Police responded immediately and made first priority tracking down the vehicle the pair were seen in after it left the scene, given the concern for the woman’s safety,” they said.

“The vehicle was located a short time later.”

Police are making inquiries to determine what happened and are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who recognise the man in the footage so they can speak with him.

Information can be given by calling Police on 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and click ‘Update Report’.

Parmar said staff from neighbouring takeaway shops attempted to step in, but the man continued to beat the woman before bundling her out of the shop and into the vehicle.

“He comes in and drags her by [the] hair,” he said in a Facebook post.

“She really didn’t want to go with him and he beat her before shoving her into [the] car.

“My staff and neighbouring takeaway owner tried to stop [the attack] but the guy looked high as a kite so they were scared also.”

Parmar said staff called police but officers did not arrive at the scene for 30 to 45 minutes.

According to Parmar, the police patrol car had to come from Cambridge because all of the Huntly/Ngāruawāhia units were busy.

He said he was disappointed by police staffing levels in the town.

He was scared for the woman because of the way she had been hit by the man.

“I put it on Facebook so the community knows and they can help if they know her.

“Nobody should be hit in the face like that.”

Parmar had given a statement to police.



