Men appear in Rotorua District Court following Fenton St crash

Three men have appeared in the Rotorua District Court relating to a car that flipped on Fenton St on Tuesday.

The men were charged after police tried to stop a black Toyota Hilux vehicle. It then flipped on Fenton St, near Malfroy Rd, crashing into two other vehicles belonging to members of the public.

A man, who is charged with being the driver of the car that was flipped, did not enter pleas to six charges. He has been granted interim name suppression by Judge Tony Snell.

His charges include reckless driving, failing to stop for police, failing to stop after an accident to ascertain injury, reckless driving causing injury, unlawfully taking a Toyota Hilux valued at $6000 and burglary.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on March 8 when he would apply for bail.

Zack Levaillant, 25, mechanic, from Rotorua pleaded guilty to two charges - burglary and unlawfully taking a Toyota Hilux. Judge Snell noted he did not have name suppression and remanded him in custody to reappear for sentencing on May 25.

A third man, who was granted interim name suppression, did not enter pleas to charges of burglary and unlawfully taking a Toyota Hilux.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in court on March 15.

Two other youths were also each charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a Toyota Hilux and will face their charges in the Rotorua Youth Court.